WHL Referee Brett Iverson receives WHL Milestone Award

Vancouver, B.C. – The Western Hockey League announced today WHL Referee Brett Iverson has been honoured with the WHL Milestone Award. Iverson was recognized by WHL Officating Coach Jeff Bradley in a special ceremony prior to tonight’s game between the Prince George Cougars and Vancouver Giants.

The WHL Milestone Award is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials, and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, we would like to congratulate Brett on receiving this prestigious WHL Milestone Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “It takes a tremendous commitment to be an official in the WHL and we would like to thank Brett for his remarkable service to our League over the past 13 seasons.”

Iverson, a product of Richmond, B.C., skated in his first career WHL Regular Season games during the 2008-09 season and has worked more than 650 Regular Season games. He has officiated four WHL Championship Series (2013, 2014, 2015, 2019) and two Memorial Cups (2014, 2015).

A three-time winner of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy, Iverson was named the WHL’s Top Official in three consecutive seasons from 2016-17 to 2018-19.

In addition to his work as a WHL Referee, Iverson has enjoyed extensive opportunities on the international stage for men’s hockey, including the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2009), IIHF U-18 World Championship (2015), IIHF World Championship (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), and the Olympic Winter Games (2018).

Away from the rink, Iverson has enjoyed a successful career at the Port of Vancouver. He is supported by his wife Brittany and daughter Carly.

