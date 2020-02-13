WHL reduces suspension for Silvertips’ Dawson Butt

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that it has reduced the suspension of Everett Silvertips forward Dawson Butt from 12 games to 10 games. Butt was suspended following WHL Regular Season Game #444 versus Regina on Sunday, January 12.

The decision for the original length of Butt’s suspension factored information that the injury to the opposing player would keep him out of the lineup until early to mid-March, and possibly for the balance of the season. The decision to reduce Butt’s suspension was made after the opposing player was able to make an earlier-than-expected return to Regina’s lineup on Tuesday, February 11.

As a result, Butt has served the balance of his 10-game suspension and is eligible to return to Everett’s lineup for WHL Regular Season Game #572 on Friday, February 14.

