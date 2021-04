Episode 6 of the WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer focuses on two players gearing up to represent Canada at theĀ 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas.

We hear from Seattle Thunderbirds forward Conner Roulette and Prince George Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan.

Plus, the WHL’s Manager, Player Development Zach Hodder checks in on the progress of the Class of 2005 around the league.