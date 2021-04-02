WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 5

Episode 5 of the WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer has an update for you on Canada’s roster heading into the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship, coming up in Texas later in April.

We get an update on Kyrell Sopotyk of the Kamloops Blazers, whose life completely changed during an offseason snowboarding accident.

Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips is the WHL’s Goaltender of the Week, Goaltender of the Month, and he is both setting and chasing records in the franchise and league history books.

Finally, Peyton Krebs of the Winnipeg ICE is the WHL’s Player of the Week, presented by Journie Rewards. He discusses what has contributed to his success.