WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 4

Episode 4 of the WHL Radio Show is here to tee you up for the weekend, which includes the triumphant return of the WHL’s B.C. Division – set to play out in the RE/MAX Hub Centres of Kamloops and Kelowna.

We have Kamloops Blazer GM Matt Bardsley on hand to discuss the return of the B.C. Division and provide his insight on a Blazers squad that many expect to be a powerhouse in 2020-21.

Speaking of powerhouses, the Edmonton Oil Kings are off to a torrent start, having gone 7-0-0-0 to open the campaign. Head Coach Brad Lauer discusses the impressive start and life in the WHL’s Central Division this season.

Wrapping up the program, we have Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Ritchie – reigning WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards.