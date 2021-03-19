MENU
March 19, 2021

WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 3

WHL Radio Show
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

Jon Keen and the WHL Radio Show are back once again, and Episode 3 takes us into the continuing start up of the season across all four divisions.

We have Mike Johnston (Vice President / General Manager / Head Coach) of the Portland Winterhawks joining the program to discuss the return to play for the U.S. Division.

Last week we heard from one phenomenal 15-year-old in Connor Bedard. This week, we head back into the Subway WHL Hub to talk with another outstanding 15-year-old as Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brayden Yager is in conversation.

Finally, Cole Clayton of the Medicine Hat Tigers was named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards. He stops by to talk about the success he had this past week.

