WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 24

Welcome to Episode 24 of the WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer Hockey!

Leading off the show, Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette recently had the interim tag removed from his job title and is locked in to guide his team in the months leading up to the 2019 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Surging up the standings in the B.C. Division, the Vancouver Giants enjoyed a strong February. Monday, Colorado Avalanche prospect and Giants defenceman Bowen Byram was recognized as the WHL McSweeney’s Player of the Month. He joins the show to discuss his team’s approach as they battle for playoff positioning as well as his mindset.

New Jersey Devils prospect and Spokane Chiefs captain Ty Smith posted an incredible eight points, including his first WHL hat trick, on home ice Friday. The defenceman and WHL On the Run Player of the Week recaps breaking his own franchise record for points in a single game by a defenceman.

After being crowned as the champions of Canada West men’s hockey for the first time since 2016, University of Saskatchewan Huskies forward Logan McVeigh joins the show to chat about his time in the WHL, his use of the WHL Scholarship, and his team’s approach leading into the U SPORTS University Cup in Halifax, N.S. next week.