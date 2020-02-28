WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 23

From the drop of the puck to the Ed Chynoweth Cup, the WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer has you covered!

It’s exciting times in Canada West action as the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds and University of Saskatchewan Huskies get set to compete against each other in the Canada West Men’s Hockey Final this coming weekend, with 43 WHL Alumni set to appear in the final. Former Saskatoon Blades and Kamloops Blazers forward Matt Revel, who now plays with the Thunderbirds, discusses his team’s rise.

Host Jon Keen also breaks down the Canada West conference major award winners, highlighted by former Blazers and Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Taran Kozun, who was named the player and goaltender of the year.

The Delta Hockey Academy Green are celebrating as the champions of the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup. Keen recaps the tournament’s results and all-stars.

After posting six points (1G-5A) in two games, Saskatoon Blades defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere has been named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week. The 18-year-old Blades defenceman discusses his career-best season and how he’s helping his team have success.