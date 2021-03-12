WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 2

Jon Keen and the WHL Radio Show are back once again, and Episode 2 dives deeper in the unique circumstance surrounding the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

First up, we have Richard Doerksen (WHL Vice President, Hockey) joining the program to discuss all things hockey, all things hub, and more. With the Subway Hub Centre getting underway in Regina, Sask., today and the BC Hub Centres set to heat up on March 26, there’s plenty of hub action coming down the pipe for WHL fans.

Speaking of Saskatchewan, the long-awaited debut of Connor Bedard – the first player in WHL history to be granted exceptional status – will finally happen today. We hear from the Regina Pats 15-year-old phenom in advance of the big game.

Finally, Jalen Luypen of the Edmonton Oil Kings was named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards. He stops by to talk about the success he had this past week.