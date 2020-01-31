MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
January 31, 2020

WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 19

WHL Radio Show
Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League
Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs

 

Episode 19 of the Western Hockey League Radio Show presented by Bauer Hockey has hit the airwaves!

Host Jon Keen opens the show discussing the inductees named to the Class of 2020 for the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame, including the 2002 Memorial Cup champion Kootenay ICE. Calgary Hitmen General Manager Jeff Chynoweth, who served as the ICE’s General Manager, President, and owner discusses what the honour means to the team and some of the pivotal moments from their successful run.

In the wake of the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, the talk for the 2020 NHL Draft is heating up. Spokane Chiefs forward Jack Finley discusses his approach to the process and how he’s handling being in the spotlight.

Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis is another player performing at the top of his game as he draws in more eyeballs ahead of the NHL Draft. Recently recognized as the WHL On the Run Player of the Week, Jarvis shares how his game has found a new level throughout the month of January.

More News
3:35
RE/MAX WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week – January 31, 2020
5 hours ago
Calgary Hitmen introduce Francis Wolf Leg & Stewart Breaker
6 hours ago
WHL Tape-to-Tape: magic, Let's Talk & more from WHL Alumni
6 hours ago
CHL on Sportsnet Preview: Red Deer Rebels at Calgary Hitmen
7 hours ago
2020 NHL Draft Profile: Jake Neighbours, Edmonton Oil Kings
1 day ago
Warriors sign O'Leary & King to multi-year extensions
1 day ago