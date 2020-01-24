WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 18

Take a listen to Episode 18 of the Western Hockey League Radio Show presented by Bauer Hockey!

For the first time in his WHL career, Kamloops Blazers captain Zane Franklin is the WHL On the Run Player of the Week. He joins the show to discuss his career progression to date.

Former Seattle Thunderbird and Blazer goaltender Taran Kozun is basking in the spotlight after becoming the second goaltender in Canada West history to score a goal. Taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship program through the University of Saskatchewan, Kozun sits down to discuss the advantages offered by the scholarship program as well as his time in the WHL.

WHL linesman Chad Huseby recently gained more international experience at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship. He shares his thoughts on what he gained from working at the tournament.