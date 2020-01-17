WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 17

Episode 17 of the Western Hockey League Radio Show presented by Bauer has all the important updates from around the league.

The 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game has come and gone with Team White earning a 5-3 win against Team Red. In the annual showcase of the best draft-eligible talent in the Canadian Hockey League, the 14 WHL players in attendance brought their best efforts. Braden Schneider scored the game-winning goal and Kaiden Guhle also found the scoresheet for Team White while Dylan Garand had a near-perfect performance between the pipes. Garand’s Blazer and Team White teammate Connor Zary recorded three assists for a leading offensive performance.

On Monday, the National Hockey League’s Central Scouting Service announced their midterm rankings for the 2020 NHL Draft, highlighting 51 WHL players. Among the 41 WHL skaters and 10 WHL goaltenders, Guhle led the way, ranked seventh among North American skaters while Moose Jaw Warriors goaltender Brock Gould was the top-ranked WHL goaltender, coming in at fourth among North American goalies. Host Jon Keen breaks down the list with the 2020 NHL Draft just five months away.

The Victoria Royals made several big moves at the 2020 WHL Trade Deadline. With increased expectations, head coach Dan Price offers up his thoughts on his team going forward.