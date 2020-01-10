WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 16

Episode 16 of the Western Hockey League Radio Show presented by Bauer has dropped!

In this week’s episode, host Jon Keen breaks down all the action from the 2020 WHL Trade Deadline. The league’s annual trade deadline came and went on Friday, January 10 at 3 p.m. MT. With several top WHL players on the move as teams made preparations for the stretch run to the 2020 WHL Playoffs, there was plenty of excitement and action in the air.

Six WHL players and four WHL staff members are returning home with gold after a thrilling conclusion to the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic. With Portland Winterhawks goaltender Joel Hofer stealing the show between the pipes and other WHL talent playing top offensive roles, it was a tournament to remember.

Defenceman Kaiden Guhle is one of 14 WHL players set to participate in next week’s 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. The Prince Albert Raiders rear guard is high on the charts for the 2020 NHL Draft and joins the show to discuss his approach to the event.

Wrapping up the show, the WHL On the Run Player of the Week is Winnipeg ICE forward Connor McClennon. He joins the show to discuss his hot start to the new year.