WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 15

Episode 15 of the WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer, has an update on the ongoing 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in the Czech Republic. Canada has seemingly found their game thanks in large part to Dylan Cozens of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. We’ll hear from him and update the tournament.

The 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects game is set for later this month in Hamilton. We are profiling some of the 13 players from the WHL who were selected for the annual showcase of top NHL draft eligible talent. Victoria Royals goaltender Brock Gould will attend the game and will drop by to chat.

The WHL has announced it’s award winners for December. We’ll also have a breakdown and hear from the WHL On The Run Player of the Week, Orrin Centazzo of the Kamloops Blazers.