WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 14

Episode 14 of the Western Hockey League Radio Show has a World Juniors flavour to it.

We’ll get a full rundown of of all the Canadian and international WHL players to have taken part in this year’s tournament, including those currently competing in the Czech Republic as well as those who have already competed with their respective nations at the Division 1 Group A Championship earlier this month.

Host Jon Keen provides a rundown of the results at the tournament to date. American goaltender Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips joins to discuss his first win at the tournament as well as his season to date.

Canada’s roster for the 2020 Youth Olympic Winter Games has been announced. Jon provides a rundown of the WHL prospects who’ll play in the tournament.

The Winnipeg ICE are thriving in their first season. Head coach James Patrick discusses the team’s recent surge, their strong play on home ice, and some of the team’s standout performers.

Also looking for success in the province of Manitoba, Brandon Wheat Kings head coach Dave Lowry is guiding a young club through the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Lowry discusses expectations for his club and the season to date.