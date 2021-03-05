WHL Radio Show presented by Bauer: Episode 1

The WHL is back for another season, which can only mean one thing – the triumphant return of WHL This Week – Radio Edition with your beloved host Jon Keen.

Episode 1 for the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season features WHL Commissioner Ron Robison discussing the WHL’s return to play, which enters its second weekend of competition in the Central Division with puck drop on the horizon in the East Division (March 12), U.S. Division (March 19) and B.C. Division (March 26).

We also hear from Medicine Hat Tigers longtime play-by-play voice Bob Ridley, who this past weekend celebrated his 4,000th WHL game behind the mic. As the lone voice in the franchise history of the Tigers, Ridley has seen it all over 50 years with the Club and has been recognized by the WHL as the namesake and first recipient of a new award – the Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence.

Finally, we wrap up the show with Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther, who was named WHL Player of the Week presented by Journie Rewards after he posted eight points (4G-4A) in two games to open the 2020-21 season.