WHL proud to support Green Shirt Day in honour of the Logan Boulet Effect

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to support Green Shirt Day this Tuesday, April 7. Green Shirt Day is held annually on April 7 to generate awareness around the importance of organ donation and to educate individuals on how to register as organ donors. People are encouraged to wear green shirts in recognition of this important cause.

During the 2019-20 season, the WHL hosted RE/MAX Presents: WHL Suits Up to Promote Organ Donation in support of the Kidney Foundation. As a part of this effort, WHL players wore Green Shirt Day helmet decals on various event days from January through March. Special-edition hockey sweaters donned by WHL Clubs were auctioned off, with proceeds going towards the Kidney Foundation. These special sweaters included the script “The Logan Boulet Effect” on the inside collar.

Boulet, a native of Lethbridge, Alta., passed away tragically in the bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League on April 6, 2018. Prior to his passing on April 7, 2018, Boulet saved six other lives through the donation of his organs as a result of having signed his organ donor card on his 21st birthday, mere weeks before the crash.

As this news travelled across the country, more than 100,000 Canadians registered as organ donors, inspiring what is now known as the “Logan Boulet Effect.”

Green Shirt Day 2019 inspired another 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors. Annually, Green Shirt Day honours, remembers, and recognizes all of the victims and families of the fatal Humboldt Broncos crash. It recognizes Boulet, and carries on his legacy to inspire more Canadians to register as organ and tissue donors.

According to the Canadian Transplant Association, 90 per cent of Canadians say they support organ and tissue donation, but only 23 per cent have actually completed their registration while 4,400 people in Canada await an organ transplant.

On Green Shirt Day, we encourage people to register to become organ donors, and to have conversations with your family about your wishes as an organ donor, so they can help fulfill your wishes.

For more information on Green Shirt Day, please visit www.greenshirtday.ca, or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. #GreenShirtDay #LoganBouletEffect