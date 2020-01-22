WHL prospects help lead team Canada to bronze at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games

Wednesday morning Team Canada defeated Finland to capture the bronze at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games in Laussane, Switzerland.

After falling to the United States 2-1 in the semi finals, the Canadians jumped to an early two-goal lead in the bronze medal match after Brandon Wheat Kings prospect Nate Danielson potted his second goal of the tournament. The Canadians would not look back as the team would go on to score two more goals, capping a 4-2 win.

Western Hockey League prospects fared well at the tournament with Danielson and Winnipeg ICE prospect Matthew Savoie playing key roles for their team. Danielson finished the competition with three points (2G-1A) in four games with Savoie potting three points (1G-2A) while serving as the team’s captain.

On the defensive end, Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Denton Mateychuk finished the tournament with two points (1G-1A) in four games while Kamloops Blazers prospect Mats Lindgren had one goal in the competition as well.

In net, Blazers prospect Dylan Ernst finished the tournament with one game played, posting 12 saves, a 2.81 goals-against average and a 0.857 save percentage.

Canada finished the competition with a record of 2-2, posting wins against Denmark and Finland while dropping two games to the United States and Russia.

“Our goal was to get better as the tournament went on, and I think we did an exceptional job at that,” said head coach Gordie Dwyer. “Our players bought in to how we have to play collectively as a group to be successful, and I thought we continued to grow as a team and individuals. We’re happy we’re finishing it off with a win, and winning an Olympic medal.”

The bronze is Canada’s third medal at the Youth Olympics; it won bronze at the inaugural Games in Innsbruck, Austria, in 2012 and took silver in 2016 in Lillehammer, Norway.