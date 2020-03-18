WHL Prospect Profile: East Division

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the East Division WHL Prospect Profile for March, featuring forward Nate Danielson of the Brandon Wheat Kings, defenceman Denton Mateychuk of the Moose Jaw Warriors, forward Niall Crocker of the Prince Albert Raiders, defenceman Layton Feist of the Regina Pats, forward Brandon Lisowsky of the Saskatoon Blades and forward Matthew Savoie of the Winnipeg ICE.

During the months of January through April, each of the WHL’s 22-member Club up-and-coming prospects will be profiled. Each month, one WHL Division will have its prospects celebrated in the highlight portion of the prospect profile, with additional players from the remaining divisions recognized in the supplementary section of the profile.

Brandon Wheat Kings: Nate Danielson

With the fifth selection at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft the Brandon Wheat Kings selected Red Deer, Alta., product Nate Danielson. The 6-foot, 156 pound centre is lighting it up in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) with Northern Alberta X-Treme. This season, Danielson has tallied 60 points (26G-34A) in 27 contests.

Last season, Danielson spent the year with the Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels in the Alberta Minor Bantam Hockey League (AMBHL), notching 59 points (26G-33A) in 29 games. He was a recipient of the AMBHL’s Top Forward, Most Valuable Player and Most Sportsmanlike Player awards.

“He’s a real skilled guy, who plays with pace,” Darren Ritchie, Wheat Kings General Manager, said. “He sees the ice really well and makes something happen every shift.”

Moose Jaw Warriors: Denton Mateychuk

Already debuting in his first game in the WHL this season for the Warriors, Denton Mateychuk will look to be a big piece for Moose Jaw in the future. The Warriors selected the dynamic puck-moving defenceman 11th overall at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Last season, the product of Dominion City, Man. played with Eastman Selects in the Winnipeg Bantam AAA League where he had 61 points (23G-38A) in 36 games last season. Mateychuk signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement in the summer.

“Denton is a dynamic, offensive defenceman who plays a smart, competitive game,” said Warriors General Manager Alan Millar. “We look forward to his future with our hockey club.”

This season, the 5-foot-10, 173 pound defenceman has spent the year with the Eastman Midget AAA Selects in the Manitoba Midget Hockey League (MMHL) as a point-per-game player with 30 points (13G-17A) in 30 contests. Prior to making his WHL debut, Mateychuk represented Team Canada at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic Games. At the tournament, he tallied two points (1G-1A) in four games helping Canada to a Bronze Medal.

Mateychuk made his debut for the Warriors on December 13 in Brandon against the Wheaties. The night after, he scored his first goal in the WHL against the Kelowna Rockets. In seven games with Moose Jaw, Mateychuk has tallied two points (1G-1A).

Look for the defenceman to be a big piece for the Warriors next season as he aims to have an impact.

Prince Albert Raiders: Niall Crocker

The Prince Albert Raiders looked to add scoring depth to their roster at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft and selected Niall Crocker with the 22nd pick. Crocker, the product of Delta, B.C., spent last season with Delta Hockey Academy where he tallied 45 points (18G-27A) in 30 games.

The 2004-born forward signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement on May 16 and is ready to make an impact for the Raiders in their future.

“It means a lot to sign,” said Crocker. “I can’t wait to be playing my first game in Prince Albert. All I’ve heard is good things. I can’t wait to be part of the organization.”

Crocker helped Team B.C. to a third place finish at the 2019 WHL Cup. Over the tournament, Crocker picked up two goals while also providing a physical presence.

Raiders Director of Player Personnel Curt Brownlee was excited the 6-foot-2, 165 pound forward was available for the team at the WHL Bantam Draft when the time came.

“I think he has a great combination of skill, IQ, and grit,” Brownlee said. “The other part we like about him is his character and his ability to lead. He’s excited to play in the Western Hockey League and with the Prince Albert Raiders.”

Regina Pats: Layton Feist

With the 17th selection at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the Regina Pats selected puck-moving defenceman Layton Feist. The 2004-born product of Coldstream, B.C. impressed last season for the OMAHA North Zone Kings, tallying 22 points (8G-14A) in 20 contests.

This season, the 5-foot-10, 178-pound defender transitioned to Okanagan Hockey Academy and has continued to put up efficient numbers from the back-end. In 35 CSSHL games, Feist has notched 24 points (8G-16AA).

For Feist, he is looking to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Tyson, who started the year with the Pats and was acquired earlier this year by the Kelowna Rockets. After initially being excited by the opportunity to play alongside his older brother, Feist is ready for some brotherly competition as he enters his first full year of eligibility next year.

“I wouldn’t say we had our eye on him (solely) but in the end he forces you to have your eye on him,” said Pats General Manager John Paddock. “There’s a shortage of defencemen like that. Him along with a couple of other D were really, really good in the (recent) B.C. tournaments.”

Feist represented Team B.C. at the 2019 WHL Cup where he tallied one assist in the Team’s third place finish. Also this season, Feist made his WHL debut for the Pats on January 14 against the Portland Winterhawks.

The 15-year-old is excited for the opportunity with the Pats and will look to play a key role in the Club’s future.

Saskatoon Blades: Brandon Lisowsky

The Saskatoon Blades were excited to select Brandon Lisowsky with the ninth selection at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. After impressing as the captain of the Burnaby Winter Club Bantam Prep club last season, Lisowsky’s skill has continued to grow as a 15-year-old and he will look to take his talent to the next level. While with Burnaby Prep last season, the product of Port Coquitlam, B.C. tallied 49 points (32G-17A) in 26 contests.

Heading into the WHL Bantam Draft, Blades Director of Scouting, Dan Tencer was excited by the potential of the centre.

“Brandon has an elite work ethic and level of competitiveness,” Tencer said. “He’s a highly-talented player from a skill perspective with an especially gifted knack for scoring goals.

Lisowsky also featured as one of the Team B.C. assistant captains at the 2019 WHL Cup. Over the tournament, the left winger tallied four goals. Lisowsky was named player of the game in Team B.C.’s bronze medal win over Team Alberta. The 5-foot-8, 163-pound forward was also named to the 2019 WHL Cup All-Star Team.

“He plays the game relentlessly every shift and really showed up for his team consistently in big moments,” Tencer said. “He plays the game at an extremely fast pace and we think he’s going to be a handful for defenders in our league for many years.”

Lisowsky played four pre-season games with the Blades where he tallied five points (1G-4A) in five contests. He also made his WHL debut on March 6 against the Regina Pats. Look for Lisowsky to be a key piece alongside Colton Dach, Hayden Smith and Koen MacInnes for the Blades moving forward.

Winnipeg ICE: Matthew Savoie

The Winnipeg ICE struck gold after the team had the opportunity to select first at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Heading into the draft, Matthew Savoie separated himself from the pack last season after tallying 71 points (31G-40A) in 31 contests for Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep in the CSSHL. Savoie also helped the Northern Alberta X-Treme to a CSSHL championship, where he had 12 points (3G-9A) in five games and was a recipient of the CSSHL Most Valuable Player.

“Matt is an elite player and we are excited that he has chosen the WHL and Winnipeg ICE to continue his development,” said ICE President and General Manager Matt Cockell.

This season, the product of St. Albert, Alta., started the year with Rink Hockey Academy Prep where he tallied 52 points (19G-33A) in 22 games. The dynamic 5-foot-9, 178-pound centre made his WHL debut earlier this season for the ICE on September 20 against the Wheat Kings. Since joining the ICE Savoie has tallied seven assists in 22 games played this season.

Earlier this year, Savoie had the opportunity to captain Team Canada at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympic games. Savoie played four games for the Canadians, registering three points (1G-2A) en route to a bronze medal win.

At 16 years old, look for Savoie to play a key role alongside rookies Carson Lambos, Benjamin Zloty, Connor Geekie and Rieger Lorenz in the following seasons.

Additional WHL Prospect Profiles

Calgary Hitmen

F Billal Noori – (2019) Round 4 (#79): This season the product of Edmonton, Alta. has spent the season with Northern Alberta Elite 15s in the CSSHL. The 15-year-old tallied 59 points (30G-29A) in 33 contests and has since joined the Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep team where he has notched five points (4G-1A) in six games. Noori also played along side Team Alberta at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Edmonton Oil Kings

D William Yee – (2019) Round 4 (#73): Yee has the build of an offensive defenceman standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, and has demonstrated his ability this season with St. George’s School Midget Prep team in the CSSHL. The product of Vancouver, B.C., has registered 16 points (6G-10A) in 36 games this season.

Kamloops Blazers

F Fraser Minten – (2019) Round 4 (#72): Minten has showcased his talent this season with West Van Academy Prep, tallying 61 points (20G-41A) in 34 CSSHL contests. Earlier this season, the Blazers signed Minten to a WHL Standard Player Agreement and he is look to leave his mark next season.

Kelowna Rockets

F Maxwell Sanford – (2019) Round 6 (#118): Sanford has spent this season with the Cariboo Cougars in the BC Minor Midget League (BCMML) where he has registered 25 points (12G-13A) in 30 games. The product of Williams Lake, B.C., will look to slot into the Rockets roster in an impact for the Rockets in seasons to come.

Lethbridge Hurricanes

F Ayden Peters – (2019) Round 9 (#193): Peters has stepped into a big offensive role for the Edge School Elite 15s this season, notching 20 points (7G-13A) in 26 contests. Peters, the 15-year-old, will aim to make an impact for the Hurricanes in the future.

Medicine Hat Tigers

F Brayden Boehm – (2019) Round 2 (#34): This season Boehm, the product of Nanaimo, B.C., has played a key role for the North Island Silvertips as a two-way threat. The 16-year-old has notched 43 points (25G-18A) in 37 contests in the BCMML. Last season, Boehm tallied 40 points (16G-24A) in 30 games for Delta Hockey Bantam Prep Green in the CSSHL.

Moose Jaw Warriors

F Carter McLeod – (2019) Round 8 (#117): Appearing in his first season with Edge School Elite 15s, the product of Yellowknife, N.W.T., has been a contributor on both ends of the ice. This year, the 16-year-old has tallied 22 points (8G-14A) in 33 contests and recently transitioned to Edge School’s Prep team.

Portland Winterhawks

F Luke Schelter – (2019) Round 6 (#148): Standing at 6-foot-2, 181 pounds, Schelter has the potential to grow into a force for the Winterhawks. This season the product of Centennial, Colo., has 36 points (22G-14A) in 55 games for the Mount St. Charles Academy U15s in the North East Pack (NEPack) league.

Prince George Cougars

D Jaren Brinson – (2019) Round Two (#36): Last season the defenceman from Airdrie, Alta., spent the year with Edge School Bantam Prep posting 11 points (3G-8A) in 28 games. This year, the tall 15-year-old has upped his offensive numbers, improving to over a point-per-game player. Brinson has 34 points (8G-26A) in 32 games with Edge in the CSSHL.

Red Deer Rebels

F Carter Anderson – (2019) Round 3 (#51): Anderson has been a near point-per-game player for the Rink Hockey Academy Prep in CSSHL this season, with 20 points (7G-13A) in 21 contests. Anderson played a key role of Team Manitoba at the 2019 WHL Cup, helping the team to a second-place finish. Last year, the 15-year-old from Thompson, Man. tallied 28 points (17G-11A) for Rink Academy’s Bantam Prep club.

Seattle Thunderbirds

D Kevin Korchinski – (2019) Round 1 (#10): Alongside the Thunderbirds’ selection of Jordan Gustafson, Seattle aimed to strengthen their defensive end with the selection of Saskatoon, Sask., product Kevin Korchinski. Last season, Korchinski tallied 47 points (10G-37A) in 31 games with the Saskatoon Bantam AA Generals in the SBAAHL. This season, the 5-foot-11, 154-pound defenceman joined the Saskatoon Contacts, pitching in with 26 points (7G-19A) in 41 games. Korchinski also played a part in Team Saskatchewan’s 2019 WHL Cup first-place finish.

Spokane Chiefs

D Garett Brown – (2019) Round 4 (#85): Last season, Brown put up impressive numbers with the San Jose Jr. Bantam AAA Sharks as a two-way threat. Over 42 games, the 5-foot-10, 146 pound right shot tallied 34 points (14G-20A) in 42 games. This season, Brown has 11 points (1G-10A) in 16 contests with San Jose Jr Sharks U15 team.

Swift Current Broncos

G Reid Dyck – (2019) Round 3 (#45): Standing tall in the blue paint for the Broncos in the future may be Winkler, Man. product Reid Dyck. This season the 6-foot-4, 185-pound goaltender was impressive for the Pembina Valley Bantam AAA Hawks, posting a 17-4-0-0 record. In 22 starts, Dyck had a 2.26 GAA, a .931 SV% and two shutout wins. The 16-year-old also featured on Team Manitoba at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Tri-City Americans

F Maxim Borovinskiy – (2019) Round 4 (#81): Borovinskiy is in his second season with Burnaby Winter Club in the CSSHL and has proven to be an impact player at the Bantam and Prep level. Last season the 5-foot-10, 160 pound forward tallied 26 points (7G-19A) in 29 contests. This season, the forward’s numbers have been consistent, notching 26 points (12G-14A) in 34 games.

Vancouver Giants

F Mesele Klassen – (2019) Round 6 (#131): After putting up impressive numbers last season with the Warman Bantam AA Wildcats in the SAAHL, notching 46 points (28G-18A) in 29 games. This season the 5-foot-10, 154-pound product of Neuanlage, Sask., has tallied 11 points (5G-6A) in 44 games with the Beardy Blackhawks in the SMHL.

Victoria Royals

F Carter Dereniwsky – (2019) Round 2 (#39): Putting up reputable numbers this season has been Yorkton Maulers forward Carter Dereniwsky. Now in his second season in the SMHL, the 16-year-old has 21 points (4G-17A) in 19 games. Last season, the product of Canora, Sask., tallied 25 points (8G-17A) in 41 contests. Dereniwsky played a big part for Team Saskatchewan’s 2019 WHL Cup win, putting up six points (3G-3A) while also being named to the 2019 WHL Cup All-Star Team.