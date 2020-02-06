WHL Prospect Profile: Central Division

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the WHL Prospect Profile for January featuring Grayden Siepmann, Caleb Reimer, Logan McCutcheon, Oasiz Wiesblatt, Hunter Mayo and Mathew Ward. From January through April, each of the WHL’s 22-member Club’s up-and-coming prospects will be profiled. Each month, one WHL division will have its prospects celebrated in the highlight portion of the prospect profile, with additional players from the other three divisions recognized in the supplementary section of the profile.

Calgary Hitmen: Grayden Siepmann

Selected with the 13th pick at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the Hitmen believe they have struck gold after Grayden Siepmann inked his WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Club. The 15-year-old has already drawn high praise for this skating ability and edge work in all three zones. Siepmann, currently with Yale Hockey Academy Prep in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL), fills out a large role for the team as a two-way defenceman. The 5-foot-10 product of Abbotsford, B.C. has the ability to move up and down the ice and has played a substantial role as Yale’s power-play quarterback.

“It was an easy decision when our pick came up and Grayden was still available,” said Jeff Chynoweth, Calgary Hitmen General Manager. “The game today is so fast and it all starts from the back end. Grayden sees the entire ice surface and skates so well, he can move the puck quickly and efficiently to the forwards while also joining in on the rush.”

This season, Siepmann has 12 points (2G-10A) in 21 regular season games. Last year, he was a point-a-game player tallying 29 points (8G-21A) in 29 regular season games with Yale’s Bantam team.

“When I saw that it was Calgary, I got really excited and couldn’t stop smiling,” Siepmann said.

Edmonton Oil Kings: Caleb Reimer

With the 18th pick at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the Edmonton Oil Kings looked to add to the Club’s explosive forward core with the addition of Caleb Reimer. The product of Surrey, B.C., will look to cement himself into the Oil Kings lineup next season. The forward is currently at near point-per-game pace with Delta Hockey Academy Prep in the CSSHL.

Standing as one of the largest skaters at the draft, the 6-foot-2, 161-pound forward currently sits on 25 points (11G-14A) in 28 games. The 15-year-old forward possesses the ability to play a physical game as well as the skill game focused on attacking the net.

“Caleb is a big forward with a lot of upside and someone we’re excited is joining our group,” said Jamie Porter, Oil Kings Scouting Director. “Caleb possesses excellent puck skills and is a highly coveted power forward for our future.”

Lethbridge Hurricanes: Logan McCutcheon

Logan McCutcheon was selected in the third round, 60th overall, at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft. The 16-year-old puck-moving defenceman is in his first season with the Saskatoon Blazers of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL), registering 19 points (2G-17A) in 33 games. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound defenceman will look to follow in the footsteps of current Lethbridge Hurricane and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Calen Addison who is known for his offensive game. McCutcheon appeared in four games for the Hurricanes in the 2019 WHL pre-season.

“Logan is a good puck mover and a really good skater,” said Rob MacLachlan, Hurricanes Head Scout. “He is in the same line as Calen Addison and that is the way the game is going and that is the type of player we targeted.”

Look for the product of Saskatoon, Sask., to make appearances in the 2020-21 WHL regular season with the Hurricanes.

Medicine Hat Tigers: Oasiz Wiesblatt

The Medicine Hat Tigers looked to bolster its already strong forward core with the signing of 2019 WHL Bantam Draft 12th-overall selection Oasiz Wiesblatt. With two of his older brothers playing in the league, look for the 15-year-old to follow in the footsteps and play a big role for the Tigers in the future. This season, the 5-foot-6, 165-pound forward has tallied 20 points (7G-13A) in 28 games with the Calgary Midget AAA Buffaloes in the Alberta Midget Hockey League (AMHL).

“He has terrific vision, especially from the blue line in, he is quick to process his surroundings and set up his teammates,” said Bobby Fox, Tigers Director of Player Personnel. “Oasiz has a good, hard shot and is highly effective, a skilled attacker that brings a lot of energy and has tremendous compete level.”

Prior to joining the Buffaloes, Wiesblatt notched 55 points (19G-36A) in 28 regular season games with the Calgary Bisons in the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League (AMBHL). He was also selected to the 2019 AMBHL All-Star Game where he tallied three goals and was named MVP for Team South.

Red Deer Rebels: Hunter Mayo

The Red Deer Rebels selected Hunter Mayo 23rd overall at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft and will look for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenceman to eventually slot into the team’s top pairing. This Rebels were eager to move up in the draft to select the complete package defenceman. The Rebels acquired the 23rd overall pick from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for the 31st and 75th overall selections.

Mayo has spent this season playing along side Hurricanes prospect Logan McCutcheon with the Saskatoon Midget AAA Blazers. Mayo, a right-shot defenceman, has 21 points (10G-11A) in 33 games this season and is looking to transition into being a key player on the back end for the Rebels.

“We really like Hunter. He is a right-shot defenceman like Kyle Masters who we drafted last year,” said Shaun Sutter, Rebels Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel. “They are guys who our coaches are going to like and they are leaders.”

Swift Current Broncos: Mathew Ward

The Swift Current Broncos selected a potential impact player with the 14th-overall selection at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft with the Club’s pick of Mathew Ward from Delta Academy Bantam Prep in the CSSHL. Ward is an explosive, 5-foot-7, 141-pound forward who will look to take on offensive responsibility when he joins the Broncos. This season the product of Kamloops, B.C. has registered 53 points (16G-37A) while also appearing with the Broncos on one occasion.

“Mathew is an intelligent player with a very good skill set, he is all business when he plays and has the potential to be a captain someday,” said Dean Brockman, Broncos Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. “We felt Mathew’s intelligence and his ability to make people better around him made him the right fit for our first pick. In every big game that I watched last season, Mathew elevated his game, the bigger the game the better he played.”

With the Broncos looking to utilize their young assets and build for next season, Ward will look to slot in and have an instant impact.

“We feel Mathew will have a great opportunity to be with our team next season, Mathew is the type of player that wants to earn everything he gets” Brockman said.

Additional WHL Prospect Profiles

Brandon Wheat Kings:

F Tyson Zimmer – (2019) Round 1 (#6): Currently playing for the Okanagan Hockey Academy Red Prep team in the CSSHL, Zimmer has 24 points (8G-16A) in 27 contests. Zimmer also participated in the 2019 WHL Cup with Team Manitoba, registering five points (1G-4A).

Everett Silvertips:

F Ben Hemmerling – (2019) Round 3 (#49): Currently with the Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep in the CSSHL, the forward has registered four points (1G-3A) in his first five games. Prior to joining the X-Treme, Hemmerling spent the first half of the season with Northern Alberta Elite 15s in the CSSHL E15 league registering 50 points (16G-34A) in 29 games.

Kamloops Blazers:

G Dylan Ernst – (2019) Round 1 (#28): Ernst, the product of Weyburn, Sask., has spent the season with the Moose Jaw Midget AAA Warriors club in the SMAAAHL playing in 17 games posting a 12-4-0-0 record while registering a 2.35 goals-against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage (SV%). Ernst represented Canada at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, appearing in one game, posting a 2.80 GAA. Ernst also won the WHL Cup with Team Saskatchewan and was named to the 2019 WHL Cup All-Star Team for his performance at the tournament.

Kelowna Rockets:

D John Babcock – (2019) Round 5 (#110): Babcock, the product of North Vancouver, B.C., has spent this season with the Vancouver NW Hawks in the British Columbia Major Midget League (BCMML). The 6-foot, 174-pound defenceman has 15 points (4G-11A) in 32 games this year.

Moose Jaw Warriors:

F Jagger Firkus – (2019) Round 4 (#82): The pride of Irma, Alta. has spent the season with the Lloydminster Midget AAA Bobcats, registering 30 points (9G-21A) in 27 games in the AMHL. The 5-foot-7, 126-pound forward also made his WHL debut on November 22. He appeared in four games with the Warriors, tallying his first WHL goal against the Broncos.

Portland Winterhawks:

D Ryder Thompson – (2019) Round 5 (#105): Selected in the fifth round, Thompson has already demonstrated his maturity after captaining the Rink Hockey Academy Elite 15s this season while also registering five points (1G-4A). Thompson also played on Team Manitoba at the 2019 WHL Cup registering one assist in five games as the team’s assistant captain.

Prince Albert Raiders:

D Graydon Gotaas – (2019) Round 2 (#44): The 15-year-old has been effective this season with the Sherwood Park Midget AAA Kings, tallying 13 points (5G-8A) in 23 games. Gotaas played in the 2019 WHL Cup with Team Alberta, finding the back of the net in Alberta’s 5-4 bronze medal loss to B.C. Gotaas was named to the 2019 WHL Cup All-Star team for his tournament performance.

Prince George Cougars:

F Koehn Ziemmer – (2019) Round 1 (#4): The product of Mayerthorpe, Alta., notched 76 points (37G-39A) last season in 29 contests in the CSSBHL. Zimmer’s game has transitioned well, playing this season with the St. Albert Midget AAA Raiders. The 6-foot, 185-pound right-winger has registered 23 points (14G-9A) in 24 games. Ziemmer made his WHL debut on December 8 against the Winterhawks.

Regina Pats:

F Samuel Huck – (2019) Round 2 (#41): This season the 5-foot-10, 150-pound forward has tallied 18 points (3G-15A) in 27 games with the Calgary Midget AAA Buffaloes. Last season, the product of Calgary, Alta. had a break-out year, tallying 56 points (33G-23A) in 32 games.

Saskatoon Blades:

F Hayden Smith – (2019) Round 2 (#22): Now in his second season with Yale Hockey Academy, the pride of Chetwynd, B.C. has tallied 21 points (7G-14A) in 25 games. Smith notched two assists for Team B.C. at the 2019 WHL Cup in B.C.’s third-place finish. The left-winger also had two goals for the Blades in the 2019 WHL Pre-Season.

Seattle Thunderbirds:

D Spencer Penner – (2019) Round 2 (#29): Penner has spent this season with the Eastman Midget AAA Selects in the Manitoba U-18 AAA Hockey League, notching 19 points (1G-18A) in 33 games. The defenceman also won silver at the 2019 WHL Cup with Team Manitoba.

Spokane Chiefs:

D Logan Cunningham – (2019) Round 3 (#59): Cunningham is a 6-foot-1, 161-pound defenceman who tallied 14 points (2G-12A) in 28 contests this season with the Northern Alberta Elite 15’s in the CSSHL E15. The product of Yellowknife, N.W.T., recently transitioned to North Alberta X-Treme Prep where he has played one game since the move.

Tri-City Americans:

F Jake Sloan – (2019) Round 3 (#55): This season, the 15-year-old product of Leduc, Alta. is enjoying a break-out campaign with the Leduc Midget AAA Oil Kings, tallying 31 points (16G-15A) in 27 games this season in the AMHL.

Vancouver Giants:

F Colton Langkow – (2019) Round 5 (#99): The son of former NHLer Daymon Langkow has enjoyed an efficient season thus far with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes U15 and U16 teams in the T1EHL. The native of Scottsdale, Ariz. had 14 points (10G-4A) in 16 games in the U15 Division. Langkow has played six games since joining the U16 Coyotes.

Victoria Royals:

F Tanner Scott – (2019) Round 2 (#32): The product of Sherwood Park, Alta. has spent this season with his hometown Sherwood Park Midget AAA Kings. This year, the 15-year-old has 31 points (13G-18A) in 28 games in the AMHL. Scott appeared for the Royals twice in the 2019 WHL pre-season as well as for Team Alberta at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Winnipeg ICE:

G Daniel Hauser – (2019) Round 6 (#120): This season, the 16-year-old goaltender has led the way for the Edge School Midget Prep team. In 14 appearances, the product of Chestermere, Alta., has posted a 9-4-1-0 record, a 2.28 GAA and a .918 SV%.