WHL Prospect Profile: B.C. Division

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the B.C. Division WHL Prospect Profile for April, featuring defenceman Mats Lindgren of the Kamloops Blazers, forward Nolan Flamand of the Kelowna Rockets, defenceman Keaton Dowhaniuk of the Prince George Cougars, defenceman Damian Palmieri the Vancouver Giants, and defenceman Jason Spizawka of the Victoria Royals.

During the months of January through April, each of the WHL’s 22-member Club up-and-coming prospects will be profiled. Each month, one WHL Division will have its prospects celebrated in the highlight portion of the prospect profile, with additional players from the remaining divisions recognized in the supplementary section of the profile.

Kamloops Blazers: Mats Lindgren

With the seventh selection at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the Blazers bolstered their backline with the addition of 5-foot-10, 146-pound defender Mats Lindgren. The son of Vancouver Canucks alumni Mats Lindgren Sr. spent last season with the Burnaby Winter Club Bantam Prep team and had 26 points (4G-22A) in 27 contests.

“We consider Mats an elite defenceman in his age group,” said Matt Bardsley, Blazers General Manager for the Kamloops Blazers. “His exceptional skating ability combined with his puck skills and vision along with his drive to be the best, will be a great addition to a tremendous group of prospects who will join our team this year and next year.”

This season, the 15-year-old has tallied 23 points (3G-20A) in 31 contests with Burnaby Winter Club Prep in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). Lindgren also represented Team B.C. at the 2019 WHL Cup and tallied five points (1G-4A) in B.C.’s third place finish.

Lindgren made his WHL debut for the Blazers on September 21, 2019 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. He appeared in four contests for Kamloops this season and will look to play a key role next year with the club.

“I am so excited to be signing with the Blazers. They are a great organization with an amazing staff,” Lindgren said when he signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement. “Matt Bardsley, Robbie Sandland, Shaun Clouston and Darryl Sydor have made me feel welcome these past few months.”

Kelowna Rockets: Nolan Flamand

The Kelowna Rockets were quick to sign Saskatoon, Sask. product, Nolan Flamand to his WHL Standard Player Agreement after the Club selected him in the second round (27th overall) of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Coming off an impressive first season in the Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League (SMHL), the 16-year-old has nearly doubled his numbers this year. Playing with the Saskatoon Blazers, the 5-foot-10, 161 pound winger has 51 points (8G-43A) in 43 contests.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play in this league and I can’t wait to lace up for the Rockets,” Flamand said. “I was so happy when I was selected, I was jumping around and was ready to get started.”

Flamand has drawn praise for his hockey I.Q and his ability to process the game while making quick decisions on the puck. The forward saw a substantial increase to his assist total this season with the Blazers. One of the attributes Flamand highlights about his game is his vision that he utilizes to put his teammates in good positions on the ice.

“We are certainly impressed with his skillset, particularly his vision and the ability to see the ice,” said Lorne Frey, Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Personnel for the Rockets. “Offensively he could score but his biggest asset is his vision and the ability to make plays and set them up.

“His work ethic is consistent and hard. He’s a good two-way player that’s committed and can play in all situations.”

Flamand got the chance to make his WHL debut on March 6 against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The winger has since appeared in three contests for Kelowna and will look to be a key piece in the Club’s future.

Prince George Cougars: Keaton Dowhaniuk

At the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the Prince George Cougars selected back-to-back at the three and four spots in the first round. With the third-overall pick, the Club selected Keaton Dowhaniuk.

The 6-foot, 154-pound defenceman had a successful 2018-19 campaign as the captain of OHA Edmonton Bantam Prep in the CSSHL Bantam Prep Division. Dowhaniuk was named the CSSHL Bantam Prep Division Top Defenceman after tallying 35 points (8G-27A) in 25 contests. Heading into the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, Dowhaniuk was praised for his ability as a formidable two-way defenceman who posseses strength and strong defensive skill against the rush and in his own zone.

“Dowhaniuk can play the game anyway you want him to play,” said Bob Simmonds, Director of Scouting for the Prince George Cougars.”He’s a smooth-skating puck-mover. He brings a physical element too and he’s only going to grow.”

This season, Dowhaniuk has continued his impressive form in the CSSHL with OHA Edmonton Prep, notching 22 points (5G-17A) in 25 games. The product of Sherwood Park, Alta. also appeared for Team Alberta at the 2019 WHL Cup where he registered three assists in five games and was an impact player at both ends of the ice.

Dowhaniuk made his WHL debut with the Cougars on December 7 against the Portland Winterhawks and appeared in eight contests for Prince George this season. In the eight cgames, he tallied his first assist in the WHL against the Kamloops Blazers on February 29.

Look for the Cougars to utilize the Club’s young core heading into next season with the likes of Dowhaniuk, Koehn Ziemmer, and more looking to make their mark.

Vancouver Giants: Damian Palmieri

With their fourth-round pick (87th-overall in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, the Vancouver Giants selected 6-foot, 182 pound defenceman Damian Palmieri from Delta Hockey Academy Bantam Prep in the CSSBHL. Last season the left-shot product of Delta, B.C. tallied 22 points (7G-22A) in 29 games. The 16-year-old also added a goal in three playoff appearances. Prior to the 2018-19 season, Palmieri suited up for eight games with the Surrey U16 Eagles.

The Giants had their eyes set on Palmieri heading into the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft and were happy he fell to Club when the opportunity was right.

“He caught our eye from early on,” said Barclay Parneta, General Manager for the Vancouver Giants. “Head Scout Terry Bonner and Scouting Director Darryl Anning spoke highly of the style of game that Damian was establishing. He is a physical player that does not shy down from battles, combined with the skill-set to make plays and join the rush.”

The Giants are excited in the potential of Palmieri as a two-way defenceman after showing promise in previous seasons as a capable threat at both ends of the ice. One of the assets that stood out for Parneta about Palmieri was his foundation as a player.

“He has a similar foundation of the types of players that we have been having success with and I look forward to seeing him play in a Giants uniform.”

Victoria Royals: Jason Spizawka

With the 19th-overall selection at the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft the Royals selected local product Jason Spizawka. The 5-foot-11, 160 pound defenceman turned heads after his impressive 2018-19 campaign with Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep. As a 15-year-old, Spizawka tallied 25 points (2G-23A) in 28 contests in the CSSBHL while also being named the CSSHL’s Bantam Prep Division Scholastic Player of the Year.

“Jason is a smart prospect defenceman who is an excellent skater,” said Cameron Hope, President and General Manager for the Victoria Royals. “He has very good vision and plays a strong game in all zones.”

This season Spizawka participated at the 2019 WHL Cup in Calgary, Alta. as part of Team B.C. where he notched one assist in five contests. Spizawka also transitioned to the B.C. Major Midget League with the South Island Royals where he tallied 14 points (7G-7A) in 36 games. He also suited up with the Saanich Braves of the Vancouver Island Junior B Hockey League, registering an assist in three appearances.

For the Royals, good things came in pairs as the Club also selected Jason’s twin brother Ryan in the seventh round of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft, keeping the duo together.

Both brothers signed their WHL Standard Player Agreements on June 5, 2019 and will look crack the Royals roster in the coming seasons.

Additional WHL Prospect Profiles

Brandon Wheat Kings

F Zach Turner – (2019) Round 2 (#31): This season the product of Boissevain, Man. tallied 29 points (12G-17A) in 48 contests with the Southwest Midget AAA Cougars of the Manitoba Midget Hockey League (MMHL). Last season, the 6-foot-2, 168 pound forward had 28 points (20G-8A) in 36 games with the Southwest Bantam AAA Cougars.

Calgary Hitmen

F Mason Finley – (2019) Round 5 (#101): Finley provided an impact during the first half of the season with the Okanagan Minor Midget Rockets. The 5-foot-11, 146-pound forward tallied 53 points (24G-29A) in 32 games in the B.C. Midget Minor League (BCMIML). He is also the brother of Spokane Chiefs forward Jack Finley.

Edmonton Oil Kings

D Eric Johnston – (2019) Round 6 (#126): The 16-year-old product of Regina, Sask. spent this season with the Regina Midget AAA Pat Canadians in the SMHL. In 42 games, the defenceman tallied 17 points (3G-14A).

Everett Silvertips

F Beau Courtney – (2019) Round 8 (#174): This season the product of Parker, Colo. notched 22 points (16G-6A) in 16 contests with the Colorado U15 Thunderbirds. The 16-year-old Courtney, recently signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Silvertips.

Lethbridge Hurricanes

D Camden Shasby – (2019) Round 4 (#83): Shasby, a product of Anchorage, Alaska., has spent this season with Fox Motors U15. Like other Hurricanes prospect Logan McCutcheon, Shasby is a mobile, offensive defenceman. This season Shasby tallied 42 points (10G-32A) in 62 games.

Medicine Hat Tigers

F Oren Shtrom – (2019) Round 3 (#57): The 15-year-old Gilbert, Arizona product spent last season with the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes Bantam AAA team in the Tier 1 Elite Major Bantam league. He notched 14 points (3G-11A) in 12 games. Shtrom signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement with the Tigers earlier this season.

Moose Jaw Warriors

F Luke Robson – (2019) Round 9 (#178): This season Robson secured 22 points (12G-10A) in 44 games with the Southwest Midget AAA Cougars in the MMHL. Last year, Robson was over a point-per-game player, notching 34 points (17G-17A) in 32 games with the Cougars Bantam AAA team.

Portland Winterhawks

F Carter Streek – (2019) Round 4 (#80): Last season Streek was nearly a point-per-game player with Yale Hockey Academy’s Bantam prep in the CSSBHL. The 5-foot-7, 154 pound forward notched 28 points (14G-14A) in 29 games. This year, the product of Kamloops, B.C, tallied 28 points (9G-19A) with Yale Hockey Academy Prep. Streek also featured at the 2019 WHL Cup with Team B.C.

Prince Albert Raiders

F Bryce Warkentine – (2019) Round 6 (#132): Last season, the product of Landmark, Man. played his hockey with the Eastman Bantam AAA Selects in the Winnipeg Bantam AAA league. Warkentine was a point per-game-player, tallying 34 points (16G-18A) in 34 contests. This year, Warkentine notched 34 points (13G-21A) in 42 games with the Eastman Midget AAA Selects of the Manitoba Midget Hockey League. He also featured for Team Manitoba at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Red Deer Rebels

G Justin Maric – (2019) Round 5 (#98): This season, Maric laced up with the CAC Midget AAA Canadians in the Alberta AAA Midget Hockey League. In 18 contests, Maric posted an 8-7-2 record with a 3.33 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and one shutout. Maric also featured for Team Alberta at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Regina Pats

F Carter Cormier – (2019) Round 5 (#91): Last year, the product of Kindersley, Sask. featured for the Notre Dame Bantam AAA Hounds. In 30 contests, the 5-foot-11, 161 pound forward tallied 17 points (8G-9A). This season, Cormier played 34 games with the Midget AAA Hounds where he notched eight points (3G-5A) in 34 games. He also helped Team Saskatchewan to a first-place finish at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Saskatoon Blades

F Mason Bueckert – (2019) Round 9 (#180): This season, Bueckert impressed with the Battleford Stars in the SMHL where he tallied 26 points (14G-12A) in 39 games. Last season the forward was a force with the Saskatoon Bantam AA Generals where he notched 61 points (31G-30A) in 31 games. Bueckert also played a key role for Team Saskatchewan in their first-place finish at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Seattle Thunderbirds

F Connor Gourley – (2019) Round 4 (#78): Last year, the 6-foot-2, 165 pound forward put up impressive numbers with the Calgary Bantam AAA Bisons, notching 75 points (36G-39A) in 33 games. This year, Gourley joined Edge School Prep where he tallied 39 points (20G-19A) in 26 games. Gourley also featured for Team Alberta at the 2019 WHL Cup.

Spokane Chiefs

D Avery Trotter – (2019) Round 5 (#103): In 22 games this season with the Red Deer Midget AAA Chiefs, the defenceman tallied six points (1G-5A). Last year, the 6-foot-1, 163 pound product of Old, Alta. registered 16 points (5G-11A) in 32 games with the Bantam AAA Rebels.

Swift Current Broncos

F Josh Davies – (2019) Round 3 (#54): This season, Davies impressed with Pacific Coast Academy Prep in the CSSHL, notching 31 points (20G-11A) in 31 games. Davies also made his WHL debut for the Broncos on September 18, 2019 against the Victoria Royals. He tallied five goals in three games for the Broncos during the 2019 WHL pre-season.

Tri-City Americans

D Ben Feenan – (2019) Round 6 (#121): Last season, the 6-foot, 161-pound defenceman was nearly a point-per-game player with 28 points (7G-21A) in 29 games with Yale Hockey Academy. Feenan impressed this season with Yale Hockey Academy, notching 18 points (3G-15A) in 34 games. He also made his WHL debut for the Americans on January 31 against the Prince George Cougars.

Winnipeg ICE

D Josh Mettimano (2019) Round 8 (#156): This season the 5-foot-10, 159 pound defenceman tallied 18 points (2G-16A) in 25 games with Rink Hockey Academy in the CSSHL U15 division.