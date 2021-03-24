WHL Podcast: Episode 34 – Dustin Wolf & Dr. Cassidy Preston

Episode 34 of the WHL Podcast features the Goaltender of the Week, Dustin Wolf of the Everett Silvertips as well as Dr. Cassidy Preston the founder of Consistent Elite Performance.

Dustin Wolf

The reigning CHL and WHL Goaltender of the Year has shown that the pandemic has not slowed down his development. Wolf, who won a gold medal at the World Junior Championships with Team USA in January, made his first professional hockey start with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League in February.

Wolf is the most recent recipient of the Goaltender of the Week award after posting back to back shutouts to start the season. In his career, Wolf has recorded 22 shutouts and 90 wins in 129 career games all with the Silvertips.

Dr. Cassidy Preston

Dr. Cassidy Preston is the founder of Consistent Elite Performance and is a full-time High-Performance Coach helping elite athletes, teams, and businesses increase their performance and well-being. Dr. Preston earned his Ph.D., from York University in Sport Performance Psychology, a M.Sc., in Sport Performance Psychology from the University of Toronto and his B.Sc., from York Universities School of Kinesiology and Health.

As a former OHL & PRO hockey player, Cassidy combines his personal experiences with the current research in Sport & Performance Psychology to create relatable and practical strategies for his clients to apply. For more information – https://consistenteliteperformance.com/