WHL Podcast – Episode 14: Cameron Hope & Mathew Ward

Episode 14 of the WHL Podcast is in conversation with Cameron Hope, the newest CEO for BC Hockey, and the former President & General Manager of the Victoria Royals. We also kickstart our WHL Next Generation segment by checking in with 2018 first-round draft pick Mathew Ward of the Swift Current Broncos.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast every Wednesday.



Cameron Hope – CEO, BC Hockey

In his role with BC Hockey, Hope is responsible for leading the overall strategic direction of the organization, including operations, budget and financial performance, and the development and implementation of strategic initiatives.

Hope officially started with BC Hockey on October 26. Prior to joining the provincial branch, Hope spent eight seasons with the Victoria Royals – all eight as General Manager, and five as President. Hope was named WHL Executive of the Year for 2013-14. Before that, he worked with the NHL’s New York Rangers (2004 to 2010) as Vice President of Hockey Administration, Research & Development.

Mathew Ward – Forward, Swift Current Broncos

Selected 14th overall by the Swift Current Broncos in the 2019 WHL Draft, Ward is set to make his full-time WHL debut when the puck drops for the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season. A 5-foot-7, 141-pound product of Kamloops, B.C., Ward made his Broncos debut by getting into one WHL game during the 2019-20 season. He spent the rest of 2019-20 with West Van Academy U18 in the CSSHL, skating in 34 games and collecting 64 points (19G-45A).