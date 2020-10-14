WHL Podcast – Episode 12: Seth Jarvis & NHL Draft Recap

Episode 12 of the WHL Podcast hears from the top WHL selection from the 2020 NHL Draft, as Portland Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis joins the program. Host Zach Hodder and Taylor Rocca (WHL Director, Communications) take a tour through the NHL Draft to recap it from a WHL perspective.

Hosted by Zach Hodder, the WHL Podcast offers insight into the world of hockey through stories and perspectives shared by some of the biggest and best names from across WHL history. Currently available on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and at WHL.ca, fans will enjoy new episodes of the WHL Podcast each Wednesday.

Seth Jarvis – Forward, Portland Winterhawks

(13th overall selection, Carolina Hurricanes)

The product of Winnipeg, Man., heard his name called 13th overall in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. A creative playmaker, Jarvis finished second in the WHL in scoring in 2019-20, registering 98 points as the Portland Winterhawks claimed the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions.