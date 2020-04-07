WHL Playlists: Tri-City Americans

As Western Hockey League athletes look to compete at the highest level, we take a glance at what tracks and tunes get them focused before and after taking the ice. In this edition of WHL Playlists, we’ll take a scroll through the favourite tracks from the Tri-City Americans.

The Americans playlist features an array of tracks from artists such as Tiesto and R&B artist Luh Kel. Leading this edition of WHL Playlists is Colorado Avalanche prospect Sasha Mutala who selected “One Man Band,” by Old Dominion.

“I always like listening to this song because it reminds me of everyone singing along in the dressing room after practices,” Mutala said.

Old Dominion have featured on some of the playlists already and have emerged as one of the players favourite country bands across the WHL. Old Dominion are a five-piece country band formed in Nashville, Tenn. Since breaking into the country scene in 2014, Old Dominion have been recognized as the Group of the Year at the American Country Music Awards twice in 2018 and 2019. Some of the groups most recognizable songs are “One Man Band,” “Hotel Key, ” and “Written in the Sand.”

For rookie defenceman Marc Lajoie, one of his favourite tracks is “Wow” by award-winning DJ Tiesto. The upbeat track is a hard-hitting techno song featuring an up-beat base line and is an arena essential for the Americans before puck drop.

“I like the song because it always gets me hyped up,” Lajoie said. “It is one of the tracks we get our in-arena guy to play when we come onto the ice at home and it always gets the boys locked in and ready to perform.”

Tiesto, the product of the Netherlands, has been active as a DJ since 1994, producing a wide catalogue of hits since starting his musical career. He has performed at some of the largest festivals in the world such as the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium and Coachella at the Empire Polo Club in Indo,Calif.

Rounding out the playlist is a classic selected by Tom Cadieux. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. picked the iconic track “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. Released in 1983 by Welsh artist Bonnie Tyler, the track rapidly gained popularity becoming the fifth best-selling single in 1983 in the United Kingdom. The track now has over 298 million streams on Spotify, followed by Tyler’s track “Holding Out for a Hero” featured in the motion picture Footloose in 1984.

Check out the playlist below comprised of tracks selected by the Tri-City Americans: