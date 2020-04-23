WHL Playlists: Regina Pats

As Western Hockey League athletes look to compete at the highest level, we take a glance at what tracks and tunes get them focused before and after taking the ice. In this edition of WHL Playlists, we’ll take a scroll through the favourite tracks from the Regina Pats.

Leading this edition of WHL Playlists is a track Pats forward Carter Chorney holds close to his heart. Chorney, the product of Sherwood Park, Alta., enjoys bumping the ’80s classic “Danger On The Track” by powerhouse Europe while he is in the gym with his teammates or buddies.

“It is a track me and my workout buddies throw on while we are getting a lift in,” Chorney said. “Either our last set or when we are going for a personal best, this track helps us really want to push for that new best.”

Europe are a Swedish rock band that was formed in Upplands Vasby in 1979 by vocalist Joey Tempest, guitarist John Norum, bassist Peter Olsson and drummer Tony Reno. The band got their brake through in 1982 by winning a competition “Rock-SM.” After that, the band’s rise to fame began. Europe continued to gain steam after the band released the album The Final Countdown in 1986. The album would go on to become certified Triple Platinum in the U.S. and reached number eight on the Billboard 200 chart. The album features classic such as “The Final Countdown,” “Carrie” and Chorney’s pick “Danger on the Track.”

For 17-year-old Pats centre Drew Englot, he opted for the acoustic-rap track “Never Be Alright” by rapper Seon.

“I like it mostly because it is a good track to just relax to after a busy day,” Englot said. “It’s a great track to just kick your feet up to and vibe.”

Seon is a rapper who is a emerging artist, initially gaining popularity on the Soundcloud platform. Soundcloud is a website that allows artists, musicians, bands and more to upload productions for free online. Seon, the product of Atlanta, Geo., released various tracks before “Never Be Alright” gained rapid praise, surpassing 530,000 streams. Seon took advantage of this growth and published his first EP project titled Behind the Smile with four tracks. In 2019 alone, Seon amassed 600,000 streams on Spotify, 23,000 hours streamed and 86,000 listeners across 79 countries.

Last, rounding out the playlist for the Pats is goaltender Danton Belluk who selected “Heartless” by Diplo featuring country artist Morgan Wallen.

“I am a big country guy and I think just the way Diplo mixed the track highlighting his own style with Wallen’s is pretty cool,” Belluk said. “All around, it is a pretty solid track and one that I listen to a couple times a day for sure.”

Diplo and Wallen are two artists that have emerged as some of the most popular among WHL players. Diplo is one of the A-list DJ’s to emerge with the rise of electronic music. Thomas Wesley Pentz, known as Diplo since he began producing music, has diversified his performance portfolio. The 41-year-old is busy, working with the electronic groups Major Lazer and Jack U, while also working independently on his own tracks. Diplo has produced music with some of the largest pop artists such as Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg and many more. Pentz was born in Tupelo, Miss., and grew up in South Florida working at his father’s fishing bait shop. He would go on to pursue a undergraduate degree with a focus in film studies in Philadelphia at Temple University in 2003. Diplo began his musical career as a gig-by-gig DJ and gained a local following. He released his first debut album in 2004 titled Piracy Funds Terrorism, Vol 1 mixtape. Since, Diplo has risen to be one of the premier DJ’s, always looking to push the electronic music agenda .

The Pats have a diverse playlist featuring an array of tracks making it a unique mix.