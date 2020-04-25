WHL Playlists: Medicine Hat Tigers

As Western Hockey League athletes look to compete at the highest level, we take a glance at what tracks and tunes get them focused before and after taking the ice. In this edition of WHL Playlists, we’ll take a scroll through the favourite tracks of the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Leading the way for the Tigers is rookie Cole Sillinger who selected “Runnin Wild” by Australian rock band Airbourne.

“It’s a super upbeat song and it definitely gets me fired up to compete before games,” Sillinger said. “They kind of give off that AC/DC sound which is another band I really like as well.”

Formed in 2003, Airbourne are a hard-rock group from Warrnambool, Australia. Following a similar career trajectory as rock-predecessor AC/DC, the band was formed by bothers Joel and Ryan O’Keeffe. The band released its debut album Runnin’ Wild in 2007, helping the band gain an international audience after it made appearances on the Billboard Top 200, U.K. Album and ARIA Album Charts. The band has also featured in various installments in the EA Sports NHL series, appearing on the soundtracks of: NHL 08, NHL 09, NHL 11 and NHL 14. To date, Airbourne have produced five full-length studio albums, with their most recent being Boneshaker, released on October 25, 2019.

For Tabbies forward and 2020 NHL Draft prospect Lukas Svejkovsky, he selected the track “Lovely” by Billie Eilish featuring Khalid.

“It is so relaxing, and her voice is awesome,” Svejkovsky said. “Really a lot off her tracks of her new album are excellent as well, I just picked that one as I like Khalid’s voice on the song as well.”

To say Eilish’s success has been exponential is an understatement. Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, going by her stage name of Billie Eilish, gained attention in 2015 after her first track she uploaded online “Ocean Eyes,” gained rapid popularity, featuring production from her brother Finneas O’Connell. The soft vocalist assembled her first commercial release Don’t Smile at Me in 2017, featuring an artist collaboration with popular rap artist Vince Staples. The EP gained rapid popularity and would reach the top 15 in the U.S., Canada and Australia. On Spotify, each of the nine tracks has amassed over 150 million streams with “Ocean Eyes” leading the way with 536 million streams, not bad for the then 16-year-old.

Finding commercial success, the now 18-year-old currently ranks ninth on Spotify’s monthly listeners, averaging 48 million listeners per month. Eilish has emerged as one of the premier-pop artists following up with her first full-length project WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, released in 2019. The album features Eilish’s most popular track on Spotify, “Bad Guy” with 1.3 billion streams. Since the release, Eilish has not let up, recently releasing the track “No Time To Die” set to feature in the latest installment of the James Bond 007 series, No Time To Die set for release in November. 2020.

Rounding out the playlist is offensive powerhouse, James Hamblin who picked out “Purple Hat” by German musical duo Sofi Tukker.

“It a song I can really throw on whenever, wheather it be just chilling at home or bopping it when I workout or before games,” Hamblin said.

Breaking onto the scene after featuring on a commercial for the Apple iPhone X, members Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern gained a wide following after their track “Best Friend” gained rapid popularity. Sofi Tukker combined elements of dance with pop music to produce a unique sound that often features a hard hitting base line. In 2017, the band’s track “Drinkee” off their EP Soft Animals was nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance Recording. In 2019, the band would get nominated for its second Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for the duo’s debut album Treehouse. Currently on Spotify, the 90s house-inspired jungle pop duo have a following of 6.2 million monthly listeners.

Make sure you check out what tracks the Tabbies picked out as their playlist features some unique tunes that helped the Club compete at its best this season!