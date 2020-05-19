WHL Playlists: Lethbridge Hurricanes

As Western Hockey League athletes look to compete at the highest level, we take a glance at what tracks and tunes get them focused before and after taking the ice. In this edition of WHL Playlists, we’ll take a scroll through the favourite tracks of the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

2020 NHL Draft prospect Oliver Okuliar cranks up the beat with a catchy track from Berlin’s VIZE, one of the most successful emerging acts in the electronic music scene. Featuring Laniia, “Stars” delivers a lyrical message that’s right at home under the bright lights of Lethbridge’s ENMAX Centre.

“We could be the stars out here tonight,” Laniia sings. “Don’t go back to reality, side by side we follow the light, don’t go back to reality.”

VIZE currently boasts over 9.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making the German duo one of the most listened to on the digital music streaming service.

Buffalo Sabres prospect Dylan Cozens pulls on your heart strings with “She Will Be Loved” from Maroon 5. Released in June 2004, “She Will Be Loved” was the third single from Maroon 5’s debut studio album, Songs About Jane. In 2005, the song was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Maroon 5 remain one of the most listened to pop acts on the planet, with nearly 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Hailing from Los Angeles, Calif., Maroon 5 has sold more than 120 million records.

Defenceman Koletrane Wilson digs into the archives for a classic track from the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. “Man in the Mirror” was released in February 1988 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, serving as Jackson’s 10th No. 1 single overall and the fourth consecutive No. 1 single from his 1987 album Bad. That album went on to boast an astounding five No. 1 singles, including “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Bad,” “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Man in the Mirror,” and “Dirty Diana.”

“Man in the Mirror” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Record of the Year in 1989.

“It’s a song that really connects my family,” Wilson said. “Whenver this song comes on, my brother Klarc and I know every word and sing it together. My dad used to sing this song to me when I was first born. Overall, this is one of my all-time favourite songs.”

Jackson is widely regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century, having impacted greatly upon music and dance across a variety of different genres. At the tender age of six, he began his rise to stardom in 1964 as a member of the Jackson 5 before embarking on a solo career in 1971.

Jackson ranks as one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 350 million records worldwide.

A popular hockey classic, “Big League” from Tom Cochrane & Red Rider hits the Lethbridge Hurricanes playlist courtesy veteran defenceman Ty Prefontaine.

“This particular song has always stuck with me for my whole life because not only is it a great song, the meaning and lyrics are exactly what every young hockey players wants – to make it to the big leagues,” Prefontaine said. “The song is about a father wanting his son to play pro, but he gets into an accident on his way to hockey and passes away. This song was re-recorded for the Humboldt Broncos crash and I knew a lot of boys on that team.”

Released in 1988 from the album Victory Day, “Big League” was nominated for a Juno Award for Single of the Year in 1989. In 2006, CBC ranked it third on a list of the “Top 10 Hockey Songs,” trailing behind “Fifty Mission Cap” from The Tragically Hip, and “The Hockey Song” by Stompin’ Tom Connors.

Hailing from Lynn Lake, Man., the 67-year-old Cochrane has won eight Juno Awards and is a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes hit listeners with a wide variety of tunes – from Rascal Flatts to Bastille, and Blake Shelton to DJ Khalil, there’s a little something for everyone in the latest edition of WHL Playlists.