WHL Playlists: Kamloops Blazers

As Western Hockey League athletes look to compete at the highest level, we take a glance at what tracks and tunes get them focused before and after taking the ice. In this edition of WHL Playlists, we’ll take a scroll through the favourite tracks from the B.C. Division winning Kamloops Blazers.

Leading this edition of WHL Playlists is a track that Blazers forward Brodi Stuart holds close to his heart. Country artist Tim McGraw’s track “Humble and Kind” is a song Stuart associates with his family.

“I like this song because it is one of my dad’s favorites and it is what my parents always taught me growing up,” Stuart said. “My dad also has a tattoo on his forearm of my name with the quotes ‘Always stay humble and kind.’”

McGraw is a American singer who has released 15 studio albums with 10 reaching number one on the Top Country Album Charts. Three of McGraw’s many tracks that stick out are “It’s Your Love,” “Just to See You Smile” and “Live Like You Were Dying.” Each of these singles respectively were the top country tracks of 1997, 1998 and 2004. McGraw has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and three People’s Choice Award among other achievements. The product of Start, La. has also featured in films and television shows such as The Blind Side and Friday Night Lights.

For 2020 NHL Draft prospect Connor Zary, he opted to stick with country and selected “Left Behind” by artist Hunter Price.

“There’s a good beat to it and he has a great voice,” Zary said. “Also, the story behind the singer is pretty moving, which makes me really appreciate the song.”

Hunter Price is a singer/songwriter who made his debut on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent. The artist from Barnesville, Ga. got his shot on Episode 1306 of the show covering the Bryan Adams’ track “Everything I Do (I Do It For You).” Not even halfway through the song, judge Simon Cowell requested the artist sing his own track. Price would go on to sing his original song titled “Left Behind” earning ‘yes’ votes from judges, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Cowell. The 25-year-old made it to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Last, rounding out a country-themed playlist for the Club was Kyrell Sopotyk’s choice of “Roots,” by country group Zac Brown Band, a song that speaks to the product of Aberdeen, Sask.

“It talks about staying humble and representing your roots. Growing up in a small town, that means a lot. No matter where you end up in life, it’s all tracked back to your past,” Sopotyk said. “You’re a role model in the community and people look up to you, so you’re trying to be an inspiration to others. The relationships and life lessons you learned from and gained as a child shape you into the person today, which I think is very true.”

The Blazers playlist is rooted in rock and country and paid dividends for the Club this season en route to a B.C. Division title.

