WHL Playlists: Everett Silvertips

As Western Hockey League athletes look to compete at the highest level, we take a glance at what tracks and tunes get them focused before and after taking the ice. In this edition of WHL Playlists, we’ll take a scroll through the favourite tracks of the Everett Silvertips.

Leading this edition of WHL Playlists is Silvertips forward Jackson Berezowski who picked out the classic country track “Chattahoochee” from legendary country artist Alan Jackson.

“Simply put, who doesn’t love Alan Jackson,” Berezowski said. “He is not only one of my, but also, my family’s favourites.”

Jackson may be considered country music royalty with his accomplishments as an artist since he began his musical career in 1972. The product of Newnan, Ga. Since he began, has sold over 44 million records in the United States alone, while amassing 75 million record sales worldwide. Jackson has won two Grammy Music Awards alongside 17 American Country Music Awards and 16 Country Music Awards. Out of his 66 tracks that have appeared on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts, 15 of the titles have reached the top track with nine of the 15 certified multi-platinum hits. Jackson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017. Now residing in Nashville, Jackson is admittedly a big fan of the Nashville Predators and even performed prior to a Predators playoff game.

For Everett defenceman Brendan Lee, he is a fan of the Rocky films, picking out the hit single “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.

“Rocky is one of my favourite movies,” Lee said. “My grandpa as well used to call me ‘Tiger’ so I think that is why I feel like I kind of have a connection to the track.”

Survivor are an American rock group formed in 1978. The band were incredibly popular in the 1980s, with singles such as “Eye of the Tiger” and “Burning Heart” being two of the bands larger hits. Survivor broke through in 1982 after actor Sylvester Stallone, reached out to the band to provide the theme song for his movie Rocky III. Initially, Stallone hoped to have the movie feature the hit “Another One Bites the Dust,” by Queen, however after being denied by the band, Stallone reached out to Survivor after hearing their track “Poor Man’s Son.” From there, the band wrote “Eye of the Tiger” for the movie and the track would take off in popularity, peaking at number one for six weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon release. The track rapidly became certified platinum in 1982 after two million vinyl copies were sold upon release. The song, as of 2015, also has sold over 4.1 million digital downloads in the United States alone.

Last but certainly not least, Silvertips rookie goaltender Braden Holt picked out the track “Stronger” by Atlanta-born rapper Kanye West.

“It’s a really good beat and the lyrics always help me get locked in before puck drop” Holt said.

Kanye West is one of the most critically-acclaimed artists of the 2000s with music spanning across a wide array of genres. One statistic standing out for the now 42-year-old is his 21 Grammy Awards, making him one of the most awarded artists of our time. Many will remember West for his controversial incident occurring at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards after interrupting country artist Taylor Swift prior to her acceptance speech after winning the “Best Female Video” award. Undeniably, West is one of the most influential artists of our time, playing a key role in the music, fashion, and film industries. “Heartless” off the album, 808s & Heartbreaksreleased in 2008, is one of Kanye’s standout tracks from the album that has played a big part encouraging rap artists to take more creative risks.

The Silvertips playlist features everything from rap and country to rock that helped the Club get locked in prior to puck drop throughout their impressive 2019-20 campaign.