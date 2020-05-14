WHL On This Day: May 14

Welcome to WHL On This Day, where we look day at notable accomplishments of Western Hockey League Alumni. On Tuesday and Thursdays, we’ll breakdown some of the best moments to take place on that specific day in WHL history, adding context to the rest of their season and career. Be sure to share your favourite moments from a specific day on social media using #WHLOTD!

2007 – Brennan Bosch, Medicine Hat Tigers

The 2006-07 Medicine Hat Tigers roared to the second-best record in the entire WHL during the regular season and were poised for a deep run. After surviving a seven-game scare against the Red Deer Rebels in the first round, they lost one total game over the next two rounds to defeat the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen, sending them back to the WHL Championship Series for the first time since they won in 2004.

On May 14, 2007, Brennan Bosch scored 7:16 into double overtime as the Tigers claimed their fifth WHL Championship with a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Giants in Game 7 of the 2007 WHL Championship Series. Trailing 2-1 through 40 minutes, a Daine Todd goal forced extra time before Bosch scored the memorable goal. The Tigers already had to dig deep to battle back in the series. After losing back-to-back games and trailing 3-2 in the series heading back to Medicine Hat, Alta., the Tigers won Game 6 by a tight 4-3 score before pulling off the gutsy win in Game 7.

Concluding his WHL career that season, Bosch returned to near his hometown of Martensville by enrolling at the University of Saskatchewan and accessing his WHL Scholarship. Playing for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey team as well, Bosch totalled 111 points (50G-61A) across 131 Canada West regular season games. As part of his five seasons with the Huskies, Bosch spent his last two seasons as their captain.

2017 – Alexander True, Seattle Thunderbirds

Up until 2017, the Seattle Thunderbirds had been close, but so far away from realizing their dream of being crowned as WHL Champions. Trips to the WHL Championship Series in 1997 and 2016 left them hungry for championship success. The third time was a charm though as they topped the Tri-City Americans, Everett Silvertips, and Kelowna Rockets before dispatching the Regina Pats in a six-game series to decide the recipient of the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2017.

On May 14, 2017, Alexander True scored 12:36 into the first overtime as the Thunderbirds beat the Pats 4-3 in Game 6 to claim their first WHL Championship in their history. Down 3-1 with 6:48 left in the third period, goals from Ryan Gropp and Keegan Kolesar helped force overtime before True won it.

True concluded his three-year WHL career with 84 points (45G-39A) in 169 WHL regular season games, adding 34 points (20G-14A) in 44 WHL playoff games. A product of Copenhagen, Denmark, True was signed by the San Jose Sharks and has primarily played the first three seasons of his professional career with the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda. In 176 AHL regular season games, he’s compiled 108 points (50G-58A). True would earn a call up to the Sharks, making his NHL debut on February 4, 2020. To date, he’s appeared in 12 NHL games, recording four assists.

