WHL Official Chris Crich receives WHL Milestone Award

Red Deer, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today WHL Official Chris Crich has been honoured with the WHL Milestone Award. Crich was recognized by WHL Senior Director, Officiating, Kevin Muench in a special ceremony prior to this evening’s game between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Red Deer Rebels.

The WHL Milestone Award is presented to WHL players, coaches, trainers, officials, and WHL Championship teams for their outstanding achievements.

“On behalf of the WHL and our member Clubs, we would like to congratulate Chris on receiving this prestigious WHL Milestone Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “It takes a tremendous commitment to be an official in the WHL and we would like to thank Chris for his remarkable service to our League over the past 16 seasons.”

Crich, who hails from Airdrie, Alta., skated in his first career WHL Regular Season games during the 2006-07 season and has worked more than 650 Regular Season games alongside 111 WHL Playoff games.

Crich has served as an Official during six WHL Championship Series, most recently in 2022. He also represented the WHL at the 2019 Memorial Cup in Halifax.

During the 2021-22 season, Crich was recognized for his outstanding efforts when he was awarded the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL’s Top Official.

Outside the WHL, Crich has worked extensively in Canadian University hockey, including the 2019 U Sports Men’s Hockey National Championship as well as the 2014, 2016, and 2017 Canada West Men’s Hockey Championships.