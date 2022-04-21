WHL names U.S. Division All-Star Teams

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the U.S. Division All-Star teams for the 2021-22 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team

Goaltender – Taylor Gauthier (Calgary, Alta.) – Portland Winterhawks

Defenceman – Clay Hanus (Excelsior, Minn.) – Portland Winterhawks

Defenceman – Olen Zellweger (Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Jackson Berezowski (Yorkton, Sask.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Jared Davidson (Edmonton, Alta.) – Seattle Thunderbirds

Forward – Cross Hanas (Highland Village, Texas) – Portland Winterhawks

WHL U.S. Division Second All-Star Team

Goaltender – Thomas Milic (Coquitlam, B.C.) – Seattle Thunderbirds

Defenceman – Kevin Korchinski (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Seattle Thunderbirds

Defenceman – Ronan Seeley (Olds, Alta.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Bear Hughes (Post Falls, Idaho) – Spokane Chiefs

Forward – Tyson Kozak (Souris, Man.) – Portland Winterhawks

Forward – Lukas Svejkovsky (Point Roberts, Wash.) – Seattle Thunderbirds

WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier (Portland Winterhawks): A mid-season trade brought Taylor Gauthier to the Winterhawks and upon arriving in Portland, the 21-year-old has posted a 24-4-0-0 record. The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect led all WHL goaltenders during the Regular Season with a .928 save percentage, while each of his four shutouts this season came while wearing a Winterhawks sweater. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound netminder, who was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of January 2022, holds a career 77-91-8-8 record, 3.03 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts over 194 regular season games with Prince George and Portland.

Defenceman Clay Hanus (Portland Winterhawks): Portland Winterhawks defenceman Clay Hanus recorded 74 points (18G-56A) during the 2021-22 Regular Season, good for second among WHL blueliners. The product of Excelsior, Minn. put up 46 of those points in 2022; the 21-year-old led the Winterhawks with 56 assists this season. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound rearguard registered more than half of his 142 career WHL points during the 2021-22 campaign, with those career numbers (37G-105A) coming over the course of 257 regular season appearances with Portland.

Defenceman Olen Zellweger (Everett Silvertips): The 18-year-old Anaheim Ducks prospect led all WHL defencemen in scoring with 78 points (14G-64A) during the 2021-22 Regular Season, setting both new personal bests and Everett Silvertips franchise marks in the process. The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. finished the 2021-22 Regular Season by tallying 19 points (1G-18A) over his final 10 games. In 125 career regular season games with Everett, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound blueliner has totalled 103 points (18G-85A).

Forward Jackson Berezowski (Everett Silvertips): Berezowski posted a career-best 46 goals during the 2021-22 Regular Season, leading Everett in tallies and game-winning markers (nine) while finishing second in Club scoring with 79 points. The product of Yorkton, Sask. more than doubled his previous career best for points in a season on the strength of 20 multi-point efforts. The 20-year-old’s 46 goals were one shy of equaling the franchise single-season record. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound forward, and Silvertips co-captain has registered 151 points (82G-69A) in 211 career regular season games with the Club.

Forward Jared Davidson (Seattle Thunderbirds): After scoring nine times in 23 games during the 2020-21 WHL season, 19-year-old Jared Davidson turned in a 42-goal, 89-point campaign during the 2021-22 Regular Season. The product of Edmonton, Alta. led the Seattle Thunderbirds in goals, points and power-play markers (13), six of his seven multi-goal outings came since the calendar turned from 2021 to 2022. The 6-foot-0, 180-pound forward has logged 194 regular season games with the Thunderbirds, putting up 128 points (61G-67A) in the process.

Forward Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks): An 86-point 2021-22 Regular Season helped Detroit Red Wings prospect Cross Hanas finish ninth in WHL scoring, and tops among Portland Winterhawks skaters. The 20-year-old product of Highland Village, Texas finished fourth in the League with 60 assists, including a helper to linemate James Stefan in December that went viral on social media. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound winger has registered 161 career points (58G-103A) in 196 regular season appearances with Portland.

WHL U.S. Division Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds): Thomas Milic appeared in 47 games during the 2021-22 Regular Season, second most among U.S. Division goaltenders. The 19-year-old, who hails from Coquitlam, B.C., registered 27 wins to go along with a 2.44 goals-against average and .912 save percentage, picking up three shutouts along the way. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound puck-stopper holds a career 33-20-2-2 record in 58 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds, along with a 2.51 GAA, .912 SV% and four shutouts.

Defenceman Kevin Korchinski (Seattle Thunderbirds): Ranked #20 among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Season Rankings, 17-year-old Kevin Korchinski finished second among WHL defencemen in assists (61) as part of a 65-point 2021-22 Regular Season. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. became the first draft-eligible blueliner in the WHL to amass 60 or more helpers in a season in 30 years, all while finishing second among Seattle skaters with 28 power-play points. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound blueliner has appeared in 91 regular season games with the Thunderbirds, recording 75 points (4G-71A).

Defenceman Ronan Seeley (Everett Silvertips): A prospect of the Carolina Hurricanes, Seeley finished the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season with 44 points (11G-33A) in 52 appearances with the Everett Silvertips. 26 of the Olds, Alta. product’s 44 points came on home ice, including a four-point game January 12, 2022 and three-point efforts November 20, 2021 and February 12, 2022. The 20-year-old has recorded 102 career points with the Silvertips over 190 regular season outings.

Forward Bear Hughes (Spokane Chiefs): Post Falls, Idaho’s Bear Hughes led the Spokane Chiefs in scoring during the 2021-22 Regular Season, finishing the campaign with 67 points (24G-43A). 34 of the 20-year-old’s points came at even strength, though the Washington Capitals prospect also led the Chiefs with 31 power-play points. The 6-foot-2, 171-pound centre has appeared in 127 regular season games with Spokane, totalling 116 points (42G-74A).

Forward Tyson Kozak (Portland Winterhawks): Buffalo Sabres prospect Tyson Kozak led the Portland Winterhawks with seven game-winning goals as part of a 32-goal, 69-point Regular Season. The 19-year-old product of Souris, Man. enjoyed 20 multi-point games over the course of the campaign, improving his point-per-game average to 1.01 from 0.61 during the 2020-21 season. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound centre has 109 career points (48G-61) to his name in 152 regular season appearances with the Winterhawks.

Forward Lukas Svejkovsky (Seattle Thunderbirds): Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Lukas Svejkovsky finished the 2021-22 Regular Season with 35 goals, 22 of which came following a mid-season trade to the Seattle Thunderbirds from the Medicine Hat Tigers. Of the 35 tallies registered by the product of Point Roberts, Wash., 25 came at even strength, helping the 20-year-old finish second among Thunderbirds skaters with 76 points (35G-41A). The 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward has recorded 162 points (74G-88A) in 196 regular season games with Vancouver, Medicine Hat and Seattle.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.