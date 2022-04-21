WHL names East Division All-Star Teams

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the East Division All-Star teams for the 2021-22 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL East Division First All-Star Team

Goaltender – Daniel Hauser (Chestermere, Alta.) – Winnipeg ICE

Defenceman – Carson Lambos (Winnipeg, Man.) – Winnipeg ICE

Defenceman – Denton Mateychuk (Dominion City, Man.) – Moose Jaw Warriors

Forward – Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Regina Pats

Forward – Kyle Crnkovic (Chestermere, Alta.) – Saskatoon Blades

Forward – Matthew Savoie (St. Albert, Alta.) – Winnipeg ICE

WHL East Division Second All-Star Team

Goaltender – Carl Tetachuk (Lethbridge, Alta.) – Moose Jaw Warriors

Defenceman – Ryker Evans (Calgary, Alta.) – Regina Pats

Defenceman – Chad Nychuk (Rossburn, Man.) – Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward – Jagger Firkus (Irma, Alta.) – Moose Jaw Warriors

Forward – Ridly Greig (Lethbridge, Alta.) – Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward – Tristen Robins (Clear Lake, Man.) – Saskatoon Blades

WHL East Division First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Daniel Hauser (Winnipeg ICE): Hauser led the WHL with a 2.00 goals-against average and eight shutouts and tied for the League lead in wins while posting a 34-3-1-0 record for the Winnipeg ICE during the Regular Season. The 17-year-old, who hails from Chestermere, Alta., set a new Canadian Hockey League record in January, reaching 22 career starts prior to suffering a regulation loss. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound netminder, who was named WHL Goaltender of the Month after recording 10 wins in March of 2022, holds a career 41-3-2-0 record in 48 regular season appearances with the ICE, along with a 2.19 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Defenceman Carson Lambos (Winnipeg ICE): A first-round selection of the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lambos finished second among Winnipeg ICE defencemen with 47 points (10G-37A) despite appearing in only 51 games during the 2021-22 Regular Season. The product of Winnipeg, Man. was one of eight Winnipeg skaters to finish with a plus/minus rating of +40 or better (+42). The 19-year-old, who stands 6-foot-1 and checks in at 197 pounds, has put up 80 career points (19G-61A) in 115 career regular season games with the ICE.

Defenceman Denton Mateychuk (Moose Jaw Warriors): Rated #9 among North American Skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Season Rankings, the 5-foot-11, 186-pound Mateychuk is the top-ranked WHL defenceman ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft following a 13-goal, 64-point 2021-22 Regular Season for Moose Jaw. The product of Dominion City, Man. served as captain of Team White at the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in March. The 17-year-old finished second among Warriors skaters in assists during the 2021-22 campaign, and has recorded 75 points (16G-59A) in 88 career regular season games with Moose Jaw.

Forward Connor Bedard (Regina Pats): Bedard became the first 16-year-old in 35 years to score 50 or more goals in a WHL Regular Season, finishing with exactly 100 points (51G-49A during the 2021-22 campaign. The product of North Vancouver, B.C. completed the regular season fourth in League scoring while his 51 goals were bested by only one other WHL skater. The 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward, who was named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for February 2022, has recorded 128 points (63G-65A) in 77 career regular season games with the Pats.

Forward Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades): The 20-year-old Crnkovic flirted with the WHL scoring lead for large portions of the 2021-22 Regular Season, finishing the campaign fifth among WHL skaters with 94 points (39G-55A). The product of Chestermere, Alta. posted three or more points on 13 occasions in 2021-22 including a five-point effort December 28, 2021. The 5-foot-7, 166-pound forward finished tied for the League lead with five short-handed goals this season and has recorded 221 career points (81G-140A) over 210 regular season games with the Blades.

Forward Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE): Listed #3 among North American Forwards in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings, Savoie led all rookies with 90 points (35G-55A) during the 2021-22 Regular Season. The product of St. Albert, Alta., was named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for November of 2021, a 30-day period in which the 18-year-old recorded six of his 24 total multi-point outings. The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward has 97 career points (35G-62A) from his 87 career regular season appearances with Winnipeg.

WHL East Division Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Carl Tetachuk (Moose Jaw Warriors): Tetachuk appeared in a career-high 53 games during the 2021-22 Regular Season, posting a 29-14-4-3 record, 2.82 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in his first season with the Moose Jaw Warriors. The product of Lethbridge, Alta. recorded three shutouts, two in the month of February for which the 21-year-old was named the WHL Goaltender of the Month. The 6-foot-0, 169-pound puck-stopper holds a 79-42-9-9 record in 148 regular season games with Lethbridge and Moose Jaw to go along with a 2.97 GAA, .905 SV% and eight shutouts.

Defenceman Ryker Evans (Regina Pats): The first WHL player ever selected in the NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, Evans led all Pats blueliners with 14 goals and 61 points during the 2021-22 Regular Season. 32 of the 20-year-old’s points during the Regular Season came on the power-play, but Evans also led Regina with a +9 rating. The 6-foot-0, 191-pound product of Calgary, Alta. graduates from the WHL having recorded 131 points (25G-106) in 195 career games with the Pats.

Defenceman Chad Nychuk (Brandon Wheat Kings): The pride of Rossburn, Man., Chad Nychuk led all WHL defencemen with 21 goals and eight game-winning markers as part of a 71-point campaign for the Brandon Wheat Kings. The 21-year-old’s 21 tallies were triple his previous career best, and he led all Brandon skaters in Regular Season scoring from January 1 onward. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound rearguard has recorded 141 points (33G-108A) in 206 regular season outings, all with the Wheat Kings.

Forward Jagger Firkus (Moose Jaw Warriors): Firkus, who sits #33 among North American Skaters in the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings, led the Warriors in scoring with 80 points during the Regular Season (36G-44A). The 17-year-old product of Irma, Alta. was named the Player of the Game for Team White in the 2022 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in March. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound centre has tallied 96 points (43G-53A) in 101 career regular season games with Moose Jaw.

Forward Ridly Greig (Brandon Wheat Kings): He appeared in only 39 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings during the 2021-22 Regular Season, but Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Greig finished third among WHL skaters with a 1.62 points per game average as part of a 63-point campaign (26G-37A). The product of Lethbridge, Alta. matched his career-best of 26 goals despite appearing in 17 fewer games than during the 2019-20 season, and the 19-year-old also tied for the Club lead with a +26 rating. The 6-foot-0, 172-pound centre has averaged more than a point per game over his 183-game regular season career with Brandon, totalling 191 points (76G-115A).

Forward Tristen Robins (Saskatoon Blades): San Jose Sharks prospect Tristen Robins finished with 78 points (33G-45A) during the 2021-22 Regular Season, good for second place among Blades skaters. The 20-year-old, who hails from Clear Lake, Man., enjoyed a trio of hat-tricks during the 2021-22 campaign, two of which came away from home. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward, who has named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for October 2021, concludes his WHL regular season career with 200 points (85G-115A) in 212 games with the Regina Pats and Saskatoon Blades.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.