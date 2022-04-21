WHL names Division nominees for Del Wilson Memorial Trophy

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2021-22 Division nominees for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy presented by Real Canadian Superstore, awarded annually to the WHL Goaltender of the Year.

WHL Division Awards are voted upon by General Managers.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, to be announced June 1, 2022.

WHL Goaltender of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Dylan Garand (Victoria, B.C.) – Kamloops Blazers

Central Division – Sebastian Cossa (Fort McMurray, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

East Division – Daniel Hauser (Chestermere, Alta.) – Winnipeg ICE

U.S. Division – Taylor Gauthier (Calgary, Alta.) – Portland Winterhawks

WHL Goaltender of the Year Nominee Biographies

Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings): A first-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa finished third among WHL goaltenders in wins (33), shutouts (six) and goals-against average (2.28) during the 2021-22 Regular Season. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound product of Fort McMurray, Alta. made 46 appearances for the Central Division Champion Oil Kings, suffering just nine regulation defeats. The 19-year-old has a career 71-16-4-3 record in 98 regular season WHL games, all with Edmonton, to go along with a 2.12 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and 14 shutouts.

Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers): Garand finished tied for the WHL lead with 34 wins, and second in both goals-against average (2.16) and save percentage (.925) during the 2021-22 Regular Season. The product of Victoria, B.C., and prospect of the New York Rangers tied a career best this season with four shutouts, and was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for November of 2021. The 19-year-old goaltender holds a career 90-31-5-2 record to go along with a 2.33 GAA and .919 SV% in 136 career regular season games with the Blazers.

Taylor Gauthier (Portland Winterhawks): A mid-season trade brought Taylor Gauthier to the Winterhawks, and upon arriving in Portland, the 21-year-old has posted a 24-4-0-0 record. The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect led all WHL goaltenders during the Regular Season with a .928 save percentage, while each of his four shutouts this season came while wearing a Winterhawks sweater. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound netminder, who was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of January 2022, holds a career 77-91-8-8 record, 3.03 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts over 194 regular season games with Prince George and Portland.

Daniel Hauser (Winnipeg ICE): Hauser led the WHL with a 2.00 goals-against average and eight shutouts and tied for the League lead in wins while posting a 34-3-1-0 record for the Winnipeg ICE during the Regular Season. The 17-year-old, who hails from Chestermere, Alta., set a new Canadian Hockey League record in January, reaching 22 career starts prior to suffering a regulation loss. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound netminder, who was named WHL Goaltender of the Month after recording 10 wins in March of 2022, holds a career 41-3-2-0 record in 48 regular season appearances with the ICE, along with a 2.19 goals-against average, .911 save percentage and eight shutouts.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.