WHL names 2022-23 U.S. Division First All-Star Team

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the U.S. Division First All-Star Team for the 2022-23 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team

Goaltender – Thomas Milic (Coquitlam, B.C.) – Seattle Thunderbirds

Defenceman – Lukas Dragicevic (Richmond, B.C.) – Tri-City Americans

Defenceman – Kevin Korchinski (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Seattle Thunderbirds

Forward – Jackson Berezowski (Yorkton, Sask.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Jared Davidson (Edmonton, Alta.) – Seattle Thunderbirds

Forward – Gabe Klassen (Prince Albert, Sask.) – Portland Winterhawks

WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds): A 2023 NHL Draft prospect, Milic led all WHL goaltenders with a 2.08 goals-against average and .928 save percentage, while also finishing tied for third in the League with 27 wins and in a second-place tie with four shutouts. Milic, from Coquitlam, B.C., backstopped Canada to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of February, posting a 13-0-0-1 record over his last 14 regular season outings. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound netminder matched his career best for wins in 2022-23 and over his WHL regular season career holds a 60-23-3-3 record, to go along with a 2.35 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Defenceman Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City Americans): Ranked #12 among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Dragicevic was the only defenceman in the WHL to lead his team in scoring during the 2022-23 regular season, completing the campaign with 15 goals and 75 points. The product of Richmond, B.C. set an Americans franchise record by collecting points in 27 consecutive games from October 14 through December 30, while his 75 points were more than double his previous career best. The 17-year-old enjoyed 21 multi-point games, including a four-point effort October 8 versus Edmonton. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound defender has collected 107 points (21G-86A) over his 136 career WHL games.

Defenceman Kevin Korchinski (Seattle Thunderbirds): Korchinski, 18, was the first WHL player selected in the 2022 NHL Draft, going seventh-overall to the Chicago Blackhawks; in 2022-23 he set new career bests in goals (11), assists (62) and points (73) while also helping Canada to a gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. averaged 1.35 points per game from the Seattle blue line in 2022-23 and enters the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien having earned at least a point in his last 20 home contests, a stretch dating back to November 23, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound rearguard has career totals of 148 points (15G-133A) from his 145 WHL regular season contests.

Forward Jackson Berezowski (Everett Silvertips): From Yorkton, Sask., Berezowski set a Silvertips franchise record on the final weekend of the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season by collecting his 48th goal of the campaign. The 21-year-old also set Everett’s new career goals mark in 2022-23, completing his WHL regular season career with 130 tallies in a Silvertips uniform. Berezowski’s 22 power-play goals this season were good for a share of the lead among WHL skaters, while his 81 points led Everett’s roster. The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Silvertips captain has made 273 regular season appearances in an Everett uniform, totalling 232 points (130G-102A).

Forward Jared Davidson (Seattle Thunderbirds): A prospect of the Montreal Canadiens, Davidson led the Seattle Thunderbirds in scoring during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with 82 points (38G-44A). Hailing from Edmonton, Alta., the 20-year-old Davidson earned three or more points in 12 separate contests this season, including a quartet of four-point outings. His 285 shots on goal were also third-most among WHL skaters. In 254 career WHL regular season games, all with Seattle, the 6-foot-0, 183-pound forward has amassed 210 points (99G-111A).

Forward Gabe Klassen (Portland Winterhawks): The 19-year-old began his 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with a four-goal performance on opening weekend and proceeded to lead the Winterhawks in scoring with 35 goals and 69 points. From Prince Albert, Sask., Klassen scored 15 times on the power-play in 2022-23, while his five game-winning goals were good for a share of Portland’s team lead. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward accumulated 20 multi-point games over the course of the season while serving as Winterhawks captain. In 181 career regular season games, all with Portland, Klassen has totalled 159 points (83G-76A).