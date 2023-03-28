WHL names 2022-23 East Division Second All-Star Team

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the East Division Second All-Star Team for the 2022-23 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL East Division Second All-Star Team

Goaltender – Austin Elliott (Strathmore, Alta.) – Saskatoon Blades

Defenceman – Aidan De La Gorgendiere (Langley, B.C.) – Saskatoon Blades

Defenceman – Landon Kosior (Regina, Sask.) – Prince Albert Raiders

Forward – Nate Danielson (Red Deer, Alta.) – Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward – Matthew Savoie (St. Albert, Alta.) – Winnipeg ICE

Forward – Trevor Wong (Vancouver, B.C.) – Saskatoon Blades

WHL East Division Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Austin Elliott (Saskatoon Blades): From Strathmore, Alta., Elliott led all rookie netminders with 25 wins, while his 2.20 goals-against average was good for third among WHL goaltenders. The 18-year-old earned two shutouts during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season, including his first career clean sheet October 21 at Calgary. Elliott earned WHL Goaltender of the Week honours on two occasions, most recently for the week ending March 5. In 39 career WHL games, the 6-foot-1, 168-pound Elliott holds a career 26-6-3-0 record, 2.35 goals against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts.

Defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere (Saskatoon Blades): The 21-year-old captained the Blades to the Club’s first 100-point season since 2010-11, leading all Saskatoon defencemen with 65 points (12G-53A) along the way. Hailing from Langley, B.C., De La Gorgendiere set career bests in all major offensive categories, tripling his goals total from the 2021-22 campaign. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound defenceman and career Blade has collected 145 points (22G-133A) from his 248 career regular season contests after being selected fifth-overall by Saskatoon in the 2017 WHL Draft.

Defenceman Landon Kosior (Prince Albert Raiders): The 20-year-old was a consistent offensive threat once again for the Prince Albert Raiders, finishing second in team scoring with 63 points (17G-46A). The Regina, Sask. product found the back of the net 12 times on special teams, including a trio of short-handed markers which led all WHL defencemen. He was named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 5. A career Raider, Kosior spent four full seasons with the Club. In 213 regular season games, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner totalled 135 points (44G-91A).

Forward Nate Danielson (Brandon Wheat Kings): Rated number 13 among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Danielson led the Wheat Kings in goals (33), assists (45), points (78) and power-play goals (13) during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season. The product of Red Deer, Alta., averaged more than a point per game for the second consecutive campaign while winning 52.7 per cent of the 1,267 face-offs he contested. The 18-year-old, who stands 6-foot-1 and 185-pounds, was one of two Wheat Kings to compete in the 2023 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game in Langley, B.C. January 25. In 145 career WHL contests, Danielson has earned 150 points (59G-91A).

Forward Matthew Savoie (Winnipeg ICE): The ninth-overall selection by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft, Savoie finished second among ICE skaters with 95 points (38G-57A) during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season. The product of St. Albert, Alta. enjoyed his second successive campaign of at least 90 points, while helping Winnipeg earn the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as WHL Regular Season Champions for the second consecutive season. The 19-year-old finished tied for sixth place among WHL scoring leaders and was one of three ICE forwards to sit in the top 10 in League scoring. The 5-foot-10, 176-pound forward has scored 192 career points (73G-119A) after being named the first-overall selection by Winnipeg in the 2019 WHL Draft.

Forward Trevor Wong (Saskatoon Blades): From Vancouver, B.C., Wong led the Saskatoon Blades in scoring in his second season with the Club, finishing the campaign with a team-leading 59 assists and 86 points while more than doubling his point total from the 2021-22 season. The 19-year-old finished fourth overall, and second among WHL forwards with 32 power-play assists. The 5-foot-9, 155-pound forward has totalled 159 points (57G-102A) from his 196 career WHL regular season contests.