WHL names 2022-23 Central Division Second All-Star Team

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Central Division Second All-Star Team for the 2022-23 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL Central Division Second All-Star Team

Goaltender – Harrison Meneghin (Surrey, B.C.) – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Defenceman – Dru Krebs (Okotoks, Alta.) – Medicine Hat Tigers

Defenceman – Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary, Alta.) – Calgary Hitmen

Forward – Jayden Grubbe (Calgary, Alta.) – Red Deer Rebels

Forward – Mathew Ward (Kamloops, B.C.) – Swift Current Broncos

Forward – Oasiz Wiesblatt (Calgary, Alta.) – Medicine Hat Tigers

WHL Central Division Second All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Harrison Meneghin (Lethbridge Hurricanes): The 18-year-old got into 36 games in his first full WHL season, winning 19 times and posting a 2.83 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout. The product of Surrey, B.C. was named WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of November after finishing the month with a 7-0-1-0 record. The 6-foot-2, 161-pound netminder is one of nine WHL goaltenders named on NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, sitting #27 among North American Goaltenders. In 37 career WHL games, Meneghin holds a career 19-12-2-2 record, 2.91 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and one shutout.

Defenceman Dru Krebs (Medicine Hat Tigers): A prospect of the Washington Capitals, Krebs enjoyed a career year with the Tigers in 2022-23, leading all Medicine Hat defencemen with 41 points (8G-33A). The product of Okotoks, Alta. enjoyed a remarkable 85-point swing in his plus/minus rating from 2021-22, while also recording his first career WHL hat-trick March 17 at Edmonton. The 20-year-old blueliner, who checks in at 6-foot-0 and 178 pounds, has tallied 84 points (15G-69A) in his 211 career WHL regular season games with the Tigers.

Defenceman Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary Hitmen): Yakemchuk led all WHL defencemen with 15 power-play goals, finishing tops among blueliners for his hometown Hitmen with 19 goals and 47 points during the regular season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defenceman scored 15 of his 19 goals between January 28 and March 25. The 17-year-old, who is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, has totalled 60 points (23G-37A) over his two WHL campaigs with Calgary, appearing in 123 games.

Forward Jayden Grubbe (Red Deer Rebels): Grubbe captained the Rebels to the Club’s first Central Division crown in 12 years, collecting a career-best 18 goals and 67 points along the way. The 20-year-old, who hails from Calgary, Alta., was one of 10 Red Deer skaters to reach double-digits in goals, while his 35 power-play points led the team. The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward was a third-round selection by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Draft. In 194 WHL games, all with Red Deer, Grubbe has totalled 134 points (39G-95A).

Forward Mathew Ward (Swift Current Broncos): The 19-year-old led the Swift Current Broncos with 48 assists during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season, finishing second in team scoring with 74 points. The product of Kamloops, B.C. also collected 24 power-play points, good for second among Broncos skaters, and surpassed a point-per-game average for the first time in his WHL career. The 5-foot-8, 171-pound forward has collected 153 points (54G-99A) in 156 WHL contests after being selected 14th-overall selection by Swift Current in the 2019 WHL Draft.

Forward Oasiz Wiesblatt (Medicine Hat Tigers): The 18-year-old more than doubled his points total from 2021-22, finishing the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season with a team-leading 60 points (26G-34A). His 11 power-play goals were good for second among Tigers skaters; the Calgary, Alta. product also led the Club with a 20.8 shooting percentage. The 5-foot-9, 178-pound forward has spent his entire WHL career with Medicine Hat and in 155 career games, he has collected 94 points (39G-55A).