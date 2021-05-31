WHL Names 2020-21 U.S. Division All-Star Team

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the U.S. Division All-Star team for the 2020-21 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL U.S. Division All-Star Team

Goaltender – Dustin Wolf (Gilroy, Calif.) – Everett Silvertips

Defenceman – Nick Cicek (Winnipeg, Man.) – Portland Winterhawks

Defenceman – Ronan Seeley (Olds, Alta.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Cole Fonstad (Estevan, Sask.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Gage Goncalves (Mission, B.C.) – Everett Silvertips

Forward – Simon Knak (Zurich, Switzerland) – Portland Winterhawks

WHL U.S. Division All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips): In 22 games, Wolf compiled a 18-3-0-0 record, 1.80 goals-against average, 0.940 save percentage, and four shutouts as the Silvertips claimed the U.S. Division title. The 6-foot-0, 168-pound product of Gilroy, Calif. led WHL goaltenders in wins, finished tied for first in shutouts while finishing second in GAA and SV%. Only two goaltenders in WHL history have recorded more career shutouts than the 24 amassed by the 20-year-old Calgary Flames prospect.

Defenceman Nick Cicek (Portland Winterhawks): The 21-year-old Winterhawks captain set career highs in goals, assists and points during the 2020-21 WHL season, registering 21 points (5G, 16A) from 24 games played. A 6-foot-3, 201-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., Cicek led all U.S. division blueliners in scoring. Cicek graduates from the WHL having recorded 48 points (9G-39A) in 138 WHL regular season games.

Defenceman Ronan Seeley (Everett Silvertips): The 18-year-old Seeley scored a career-best five goals as part of a 17-point campaign for the U.S. Division champion Silvertips. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defenceman led all U.S. Division skaters, and finished tied for fifth in the WHL with a +18 rating. A prospect of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Olds, Alta. product has recorded 58 points (9G-49A) in 138 WHL regular season games.

Forward Cole Fonstad (Everett Silvertips): The 21-year-old forward put up 34 points (16G, 18A) to finish tied for the Silvertips and U.S. Division scoring lead and tied for third overall in the WHL scoring race. 13 of the Estevan, Sask. product’s goals came at even strength, and he provided multi-point efforts in nine of his 23 games played during the 2020-21 season. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward completes his time in the WHL with 281 points (92G, 189A) in 293 career regular season games.

Forward Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips): Recording 34 points (12G-22A) in 23 games, the 20-year-old Goncalves finished with a share of the Silvertips scoring lead and in a third-place tie in the WHL scoring race. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound product of Mission, B.C. enjoyed a pair of four-point games, one of which included a hat-trick on March 28, 2021. Goncalves, a prospect of the Tampa Bay Lightning, has compiled 120 points (46G-74A) in 151 WHL regular season games.

Forward Simon Knak (Portland Winterhawks): With 29 points (16G-13A) in 24 games, Knak finished second on the Winterhawks, and fourth among U.S. Division skaters in scoring. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound product of Zurich, Switzerland was tied for fifth in goals among WHL skaters and recorded five multi-goal games, including back-to-back two-goal efforts March 28 and April 2, 2021. Eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft, Knak has compiled 63 points (25G-38A) in 73 WHL regular season games.

