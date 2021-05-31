WHL Names 2020-21 East Division All-Star Team

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the East Division All-Star team for the 2020-21 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL East Division All-Star Team

Goaltender – Nolan Maier (Yorkton, Sask.) – Saskatoon Blades

Defenceman – Ryker Evans (Calgary, Alta.) – Regina Pats

Defenceman – Braden Schneider (Prince Albert, Sask.) – Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward – Connor Bedard (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Regina Pats

Forward – Peyton Krebs (Okotoks, Alta.) – Winnipeg ICE

Forward – Ben McCartney (Macdonald, Man.) – Brandon Wheat Kings

WHL East Division All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Nolan Maier (Saskatoon Blades): Maier finished fifth among WHL goaltenders in wins, posting a 12-3-1-1 record in 17 games to go along with a 2.34 goals-against average and 0.915 save percentage. No East Division goaltender had more than the two shutouts recorded by the 20-year-old Yorkton, Sask. product. The 6-foot-0, 173-pound netminder is the Blades career wins leader, posting a 91-49-9-5 record, 2.92 GAA, 0.903 SV%, and nine shutouts over 156 regular season appearances in the WHL.

Defenceman Ryker Evans (Regina Pats): Evans set a career best with 25 assists during the 2020-21 season, finishing second among WHL blueliners with 28 points (3G-25A). The 5-foot-11, 184-pound rearguard finished tied for the Pats scoring lead and finished the season on a strong note tallying 15 points in his final 11 games. The 19-year-old Calgary, Alta. product has accrued 70 points (11G-59A) in 132 WHL regular season games.

Defenceman Braden Schneider (Brandon Wheat Kings): The 19-year-old product of Prince Albert, Sask. led the Wheat Kings from the blue line, totalling 27 points (5G-22A) in 22 games to finish third in scoring among WHL blueliners, and his 15 power-play assists were second-best in the WHL. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defenceman finished tied for sixth among WHL skaters in assists. The New York Rangers prospect has recorded 115 points (21G-94A) in 207 WHL regular season games and is currently competing for Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia.

Forward Connor Bedard (Regina Pats): The first player in WHL history to be granted exceptional status, Bedard was leading the WHL in scoring before leaving to represent Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in mid-April. The 15-year-old product of North Vancouver, B.C. finished with 28 points (12G-16A) from 15 games played, 10 of which were multi-point efforts. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound centre is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft.

Forward Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg ICE): The 20-year-old ICE captain led the WHL in both assists (30) and points (43), setting a franchise record by recording points in 23 consecutive games. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound product of Okotoks, Alta. had five games in which he recorded three or more points during the 2020-21 season. The first-overall selection from the 2016 WHL Draft and Vegas Golden Knights prospect has tallied 231 points (62G-169A) in 199 WHL regular season games.

Forward Ben McCartney (Brandon Wheat Kings): Recording 37 points (13G-24A) in 24 games, the 19-year-old McCartney helped pace the Wheat Kings to the East Division title. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound left winger finished second in WHL scoring and tied for the league lead in game-winning goals with four. The Arizona Coyotes prospect from Macdonald, Man. has tallied 151 points (61G-90A) in 205 WHL regular season games.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.