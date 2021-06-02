WHL names 2020-21 Central Division award winners

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Central Division individual award winners for the 2020-21 WHL season.

WHL Division Awards are voted upon by General Managers and Head Coaches.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, to be announced the week of June 7, 2021.

2020-21 WHL Central Division Award Winners

Central Division Player of the Year presented by Kia Canada – Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Nominee for WHL Player of the Year (Four Broncos Memorial Trophy)

Central Division Goaltender of the Year – Sebastian Cossa (Fort McMurray, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Nominee for WHL Goaltender of the Year (Del Wilson Memorial Trophy)

Central Division Defenceman of the Year presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada – Matthew Robertson (Sherwood Park, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Nominee for WHL Defenceman of the Year (Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy)

Central Division Rookie of the Year presented by Wawanesa Insurance – Carson Latimer (Surrey, B.C.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Nominee for WHL Rookie of the Year (Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy)

Central Division Most Sportsmanlike Player presented by Real Canadian Superstore – Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Nominee for WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player (Brad Hornung Trophy)

Central Division Scholastic Player of the Year presented by CIBC – Ethan Peters (Moose Jaw, Sask.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Nominee for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year (Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy)

Central Division Top Scorer presented by Kubota Canada – Jake Neighbours (Airdrie, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Nominee for WHL Top Scorer (Bob Clarke Trophy)



WHL Central Division Award Winner Biographies

Forward Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings): Guenther scored 12 times in 12 games played, posting 24 points (12G-12A) during the 2020-21 WHL season before helping Canada to a gold medal performance at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. The 18-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta. finished third among Oil Kings skaters in goals. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward sits #5 among North American skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, and has amassed 87 points (41G-46A) in 78 WHL regular season games.

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings): In 19 games, Cossa compiled a 17-1-0-1 record, 1.57 goals-against average, 0.941 save percentage, and four shutouts as the Oil Kings captured the Central Division title. The 6-foot-7, 203-pound product of Fort McMurray, Alta. led WHL goaltenders in GAA and SV% while finishing tied for the league lead in shutouts, and second among WHL netminders in wins. The 18-year-old is ranked #1 among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft. In 52 career WHL regular season appearances, Cossa boasts a record of 38-7-2-2, with a 1.98 GAA, 0.928 SV% and eight shutouts.

Defenceman Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings): Robertson put up 22 points (4G-18A) during the 2020-21 season, finishing tops among WHL defencemen in plus/minus with a career best +26. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner helped the Oil Kings finish the season with the best record in the WHL. A prospect of the New York Rangers, the Sherwood Park, Alta. product has recorded 127 points (31G-96A) in 208 WHL regular season games.

Forward Carson Latimer (Edmonton Oil Kings): The 18-year-old Latimer led all Central Division rookies in scoring with 16 points (5G-11A), chipping in with a pair of power-play markers for the Central Division champion Oil Kings. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward set a personal best April 18, 2021 when he recorded a goal and two assists for a three-point game. The Surrey, B.C. product has scored 17 points (6G-11A) in 28 career WHL regular season games.

Defenceman Ethan Peters (Edmonton Oil Kings): The 18-year-old Peters appeared in 23 games during the 2020-21 WHL season, collecting a total of five points (1G-4A). The product of Moose Jaw, Sask. has achieved a core average of 94.67% in his completed Grade 12 courses, including a 98% grade in Math 30 Pre Calculus and 97% in English 30. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound blueliner scored his first career WHL goal April 2, 2021.

Forward Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings): With 33 points (9G-24A) in 19 games, Neighbours led the Central Division in scoring. The 6-foot-0, 197-pound product of Airdrie, Alta. posted 11 multi-point efforts and finished second on the Oil Kings in power-play assists with eight. The prospect of the St. Louis Blues has put up a total of 131 points (43G-88A) in 152 WHL regular season games.

