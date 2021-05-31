WHL Names 2020-21 Central Division All-Star Team

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Central Division All-Star team for the 2020-21 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL Central Division All-Star Team

Goaltender – Sebastian Cossa (Fort McMurray, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Defenceman – Cole Clayton (Strathmore, Alta.) – Medicine Hat Tigers

Defenceman – Matthew Robertson (Sherwood Park, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Forward – Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

Forward – Brett Kemp (Yorkton, Sask.) – Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward – Jake Neighbours (Airdrie, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

WHL Central Division All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa (Edmonton Oil Kings): In 19 games, Cossa compiled a 17-1-0-1 record, 1.57 goals-against average, 0.941 save percentage, and four shutouts as the Oil Kings captured the Central Division title. The 6-foot-7, 203-pound product of Fort McMurray, Alta. led WHL goaltenders in GAA and SV% while finishing tied for the league lead in shutouts, and second among WHL netminders in wins. The 18-year-old is ranked #1 among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft. In 52 career WHL regular season appearances, Cossa boasts a record of 38-7-2-2, with a 1.98 GAA, 0.928 SV% and eight shutouts.

Defenceman Cole Clayton (Medicine Hat Tigers): The 20-year-old Tigers blueliner led all WHL defencemen in goals and points, matching his career best point total of 30 (9G-21A) in the process. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound product of Strathmore, Alta. led the Tigers in power-play goals with seven, and was one of only two WHL defencemen to record a hat-trick during the 2020-21 season. Clayton graduates from the WHL having recorded 88 points (45G-190A) in 214 WHL regular season games.

Defenceman Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings): The steady Robertson put up 22 points (4G-18A) during the 2020-21 season, finishing tops among WHL defencemen in plus/minus with a career best +26. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner helped the Oil Kings finish the season with the best record in the WHL. A prospect of the New York Rangers, the Sherwood Park, Alta. product has recorded 127 points (31G-96A) in 208 WHL regular season games.

Forward Dylan Guenther (Edmonton Oil Kings): Guenther scored 12 times in his 12 games played, posting 24 points (12G-12A) during the 2020-21 WHL season before helping Canada to a gold medal performance at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in Texas. The 18-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta. finished third among Oil Kings skaters in goals. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward sits #5 among North American skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, and has amassed 87 points (41G-46A) in 78 WHL regular season games.

Forward Brett Kemp (Medicine Hat Tigers): Recording 31 points (12G-19A) in 23 games, Kemp paced the Tigers offence leading the club in scoring. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound product of Yorkton, Sask. enjoyed a stretch of five consecutive multi-point games in April. The 21-year-old centre graduates from the WHL having compiled 218 points (96G-122A) in 255 WHL regular season games.

Forward Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings): With 33 points (9G-24A) in 19 games, Neighbours led the Central Division in scoring. The 6-foot-0, 197-pound product of Airdrie, Alta. posted 11 multi-point efforts and finished second on the Oil Kings in power-play assists with eight. The prospect of the St. Louis Blues has put up a total of 131 points (43G-88A) in 152 WHL regular season games.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.