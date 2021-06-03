WHL names 2020-21 B.C. Division award winners

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the B.C. Division individual award winners for the 2020-21 WHL season.

WHL Division Awards are voted upon by General Managers and Head Coaches.

All individual WHL Division Award winners will be eligible for the overall WHL Awards, to be announced the week of June 7, 2021.

2020-21 WHL B.C. Division Award Winners

B.C. Division Player of the Year presented by Kia Canada – Justin Sourdif (Surrey, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants

Nominee for WHL Player of the Year (Four Broncos Memorial Trophy)

B.C. Division Goaltender of the Year – Trent Miner (Brandon, Man.) – Vancouver Giants

Nominee for WHL Goaltender of the Year (Del Wilson Memorial Trophy)

B.C. Division Defenceman of the Year presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada – Alex Kannok-Leipert (Regina, Sask.) – Vancouver Giants

Nominee for WHL Defenceman of the Year (Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy)

B.C. Division Rookie of the Year presented by Wawanesa Insurance – Koehn Ziemmer (Mayerthorpe, Alta.) – Prince George Cougars

Nominee for WHL Rookie of the Year (Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy)

B.C. Division Most Sportsmanlike Player presented by Real Canadian Superstore – Tarun Fizer (Chestermere, Alta.) – Victoria Royals

Nominee for WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player (Brad Hornung Trophy)

B.C. Division Scholastic Player of the Year presented by CIBC – Jason Spizawka (Victoria, B.C.) – Victoria Royals

Nominee for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year (Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy)

B.C. Division Top Scorer presented by Kubota Canada – Justin Sourdif (Surrey, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants

Nominee for WHL Top Scorer (Bob Clarke Trophy)



WHL B.C. Division Award Winner Biographies

Forward Justin Sourdif (Vancouver Giants): Finishing tied for third in WHL scoring with 34 points (11G-23A), Sourdif took his game to a new level in his third full season with the Giants. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound product of Surrey, B.C. led all B.C. Division skaters in assists and points, amassing 10 multi-point games. The Florida Panthers prospect has career totals of 134 points (60G-74A) in 147 WHL regular season games.

Goaltender Trent Miner (Vancouver Giants): Miner finished fourth among WHL goaltenders in goals-against average (2.16) while sporting a 7-8-0-0 record during the 2020-21 WHL season. The 20-year-old Brandon, Man. product finished the season with four shutouts, giving him a share of the top mark in the WHL, all while setting the Giants franchise record shutout minutes streak at 234 minutes and 31 seconds. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound Colorado Avalanche prospect holds a career 48-28-3-2 record, 2.49 GAA, 0.910 SV%, and eight shutouts in 84 career WHL regular season appearances.

Defenceman Alex Kannok-Leipert (Vancouver Giants): Recording 18 points (7G-11A) in 22 games, Kannok-Leipert was the pace-setter among B.C Division blueliners. Ranking third in goal scoring and second in power-play goals among WHL defencemen, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound product of Regina, Sask. finished with more points than any other rearguard in his division. Kannok-Leipert capped off his WHL career with 83 points (21G-62A) in 219 WHL regular season games.

Forward Koehn Ziemmer (Prince George Cougars): 16-year-old Ziemmer finished tied for third among WHL rookies with nine goals, adding two game-winners for the Cougars as he finished the 2020-21 WHL season with a total of 12 points (9G-3A). The 5-foot-10, 209-pound forward enjoyed a three-game goal-scoring streak, lighting the lamp five times between May 2 and May 5, 2021. The product of Mayerthorpe, Alta. has scored 12 points (9G-3A) in 24 career WHL regular season games.

Forward Tarun Fizer (Victoria Royals): The 20-year-old Royals captain posted 20 points (6G-14A) in 20 games with the Royals, totalling just four minutes in penalties along the way. Fizer, a product of Chestermere, Alta., had six multi-point games during the 2020-21 season and started the campaign with nine points from his first six games. The 5-foot-11, 168-pound forward has collected 114 points (40G-74A) in 190 career WHL regular season games.

Defenceman Jason Spizawka (Victoria Royals): 17-year-old Spizawka appeared in 19 games during the 2020-21 WHL season, posting three assists. The product of Victoria, B.C. earned a 95% grade or better in seven completed courses during the 2020-21 academic year, including a 98% grade in Law Studies 12 and 96% in Pre-Calculus 11. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound blueliner collected points in two of his first three WHL regular season games March 28 and 30, 2021.

