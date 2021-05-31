WHL Names 2020-21 B.C. Division All-Star Team

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the B.C. Division All-Star team for the 2020-21 WHL season.

WHL Division All-Stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

WHL B.C. Division All-Star Team

Goaltender – Trent Miner (Brandon. Man.) – Vancouver Giants

Defenceman – Alex Kannok-Leipert (Regina, Sask.) – Vancouver Giants

Defenceman – Kaedan Korczak (Yorkton, Sask.) – Kelowna Rockets

Forward – Tristen Nielsen (Fort St. John, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants

Forward – Justin Sourdif (Surrey, B.C.) – Vancouver Giants

Forward – Connor Zary (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Kamloops Blazers

WHL B.C. Division All-Star Team Biographies

Goaltender Trent Miner (Vancouver Giants): Miner was solid as a rock between the pipes for the Giants, finishing fourth among WHL goaltenders in goals-against average (2.16) while sporting a 7-8-0-0 record. The 20-year-old Brandon, Man. product finished the season with four shutouts, giving him a share of the top mark in the WHL, all while setting the Giants franchise record shutout minutes streak at 234 minutes and 31 seconds. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound Colorado Avalanche prospect holds a career 48-28-3-2 record, 2.49 GAA, 0.910 SV%, and eight shutouts in 84 career WHL regular season appearances.

Defenceman Alex Kannok-Leipert (Vancouver Giants): Recording 18 points (7G-18A) in 22 games, Kannok-Leipert was the pace-setter among B.C Division blueliners. Ranking third in goal scoring and second in power-play goals among WHL defencemen, the 6-foot-0, 195-pound product of Regina, Sask. finished with more points than any other rearguard in his division. Kannok-Leipert capped off his WHL career with 83 points (21G-62A) in 219 WHL regular season games.

Defenceman Kaedan Korczak (Kelowna Rockets): The 20-year-old product of Yorkton, Sask. led the Rockets in power-play assists with five, posting eight points (3G-5A) in 15 games played. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound defenceman scored all but one of his points on special teams, tallying a short-handed goal on April 17, 2021. The Vegas Golden Knights prospect has totalled 107 points (21G-86A) in 215 WHL regular season games.

Forward Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants): Nielsen’s 15 goals were the most in the B.C. Division, as the 21-year-old forward finished in the top 10 in the WHL in goals, points and power-play markers. The 5-foot-10, 192-pound product of Fort St. John, B.C. finished second in Giants scoring with 32 points (15G, 17A), recording a pair of hat-tricks and three games with four or more points including a five-point effort March 28, 2021. Nielsen graduates from the WHL having recorded 175 points (82G-93A) in 241 WHL regular season games.

Forward Justin Sourdif (Vancouver Giants): Finishing tied for third in WHL scoring with 34 points (11G-23A), Sourdif took his game to a new level in his third full season with the Giants. The 5-foot-11, 182-pound product of Surrey, B.C. led all B.C. Division skaters in assists and points, amassing 10 multi-point games. Chosen 3rd overall by the Giants at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, the Florida Panthers prospect has career totals of 134 points (60G-74A) in 147 WHL regular season games.

Forward Connor Zary (Kamloops Blazers): 19-year-old Zary put up 24 points (6G-18A) in 15 games as the Blazers captured their second consecutive B.C. Division title. The 6-foot-0, 188-pound forward tied for the most assists among Kamloops skaters and was a consistent threat offensively, scoring points in all but three of his appearances during the 2020-21 season. The Saskatoon, Sask. product, and prospect of the Calgary Flames has tallied 208 points (80G-128A) in 204 WHL regular season games.

