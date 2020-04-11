WHL mourns the passing of former Broncos captain Colby Cave

The Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Swift Current Broncos captain Colby Cave.

Cave, a native of North Battleford, Sask., passed away Saturday morning at the age of 25, after being placed in a medically-induced coma following surgery for a brain bleed.

“The WHL family was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Swift Current Bronco player Colby Cave earlier today,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Colby was not only a tremendous person and leader, but was the heart and soul of the Broncos during his four seasons in the WHL. A tireless worker, Colby used this character and determination to reach the NHL level despite not being drafted out of the WHL.

“On behalf of all of us associated with the WHL, we extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Colby’s wife Emily, members of both families, and the many friends and teammates Colby had during his career.”

Selected by the Kootenay ICE in the first round (13th overall) of the 2009 WHL Bantam Draft, Cave’s rights were traded to the Broncos in a blockbuster deal for Cody Eakin on January 9, 2011. Cave went on to make his WHL debut with the Broncos on February 25, 2011.

From there, he went on to become a quality WHL player, suiting up in 302 career WHL games, including 287 regular season contests and 15 playoff games. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound centre collected 202 points (95G-107A) in those 287 career regular season games, adding another eight points (4G-4A) in 15 playoff games.

During the 2013-14 and 2014-15 WHL seasons, Cave served as the captain of the Broncos. At the conclusion of the 2014-15 season, his last in the WHL, Cave took home a couple key Broncos team awards, including Team MVP and the Coach’s Award, .

Following a stellar 2014-15 campaign in which he set career highs in all major offensive categories, including 75 points (35G-40A) in 72 games, Cave signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on April 7, 2015. He made his NHL debut with Boston on December 21, 2017, skating on a line with former Broncos teammate Jake DeBrusk.

Cave was acquired by the Edmonton Oilers during the 2018-19 season. In total, he skated in 67 NHL games between the Bruins and Oilers, registering nine points (4G-5A).

A statement from the Swift Current Broncos on the passing of Colby Cave. pic.twitter.com/TGzHNSSI13 — Swift Current Broncos (@SCBroncos) April 11, 2020

Colby Cave's first NHL goal. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/Ff0uB5SmYf — NHL (@NHL) April 11, 2020