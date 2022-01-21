WHL mourns the passing of Clark Gillies, WHL Champion & Hockey Hall of Famer

The Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Regina Pats star and WHL Champion Clark Gillies.

The passing of Gillies, 67, was announced by the New York Islanders on Friday evening.

“The WHL family mourns the passing of Clark Gillies, a champion on and off the ice,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Gillies was a proud WHL Alumni and a great ambassador of the game. Prior to embarking on a Hockey Hall of Fame career in the NHL, the pride of Moose Jaw, Sask., made his mark in the WHL with the Regina Pats, winning a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup title in 1974. His performance over three WHL seasons was so dominant, he has been etched in the history books as one of the best players to ever compete in the WHL. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family, as well as the countless teammates he made a positive impact on over the years.”

During the WHL’s 50th anniversary season, Gillies was voted as one of the top-50 WHL players of all-time – ranking 24th as voted upon by fans and a panel of WHL experts.

From 1971 through 1974, Gillies played 201 games with the Pats, registering 283 points (117G-166A) along the way. The pinnacle of his WHL career came during an all-star calibre 1973-74 season, when he collected a career-best 112 points (46G-66A) in 65 regular season games before adding another 17 points (9G-8A) in 16 WHL Playoff games to help the Regina Pats win the League championship. From there, the Pats advanced to the Memorial Cup where Gillies tallied four points (1G-3A) as Regina claimed the national title.

Following his impressive performance in 1973-74, Gillies heard his named called by the New York Islanders, who selected him fourth overall in the 1974 NHL Draft. Gillies stepped into the NHL immediately, beginning an NHL career that spanned 14 seasons and included four consecutive Stanley Cups (1980 to 1983).

Over the course of 958 career NHL regular season games, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound power forward racked up 697 points (319G-378A), adding another 94 points (47G-47A) in 164 career NHL Playoff games.

Gillies represented Canada at the 1982 Canada Cup, helping his country to a second-place finish.

Gillies was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a member of the 2002 class. His No. 9 has been retired by both the Regina Pats and the New York Islanders.

The Regina Pats Hockey Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pats legend and Hockey Hall of Fame member Clark Gillies. "He was and will remain one of the greatest Pats' ever. Rest in peace, Clarky." – GM/HC John Paddock 🗞️https://t.co/wJC92ugU3W pic.twitter.com/R9MtKhoL98 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 22, 2022

The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary power-forward and Hockey Hall of Fame member Clark Gillies.https://t.co/wKISWA6L2b — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 22, 2022