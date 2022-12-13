WHL mourns passing of former Blades head coach and general manager Jackie McLeod

The Western Hockey League is saddened to learn of the passing of former Saskatoon Blades head coach and general manager Robert John “Jackie” McLeod, who passed peacefully December 8 at the age of 92.

McLeod was the head coach and general manager of the Blades throughout most of the 1970s. Under his guidance Saskatoon reached the WHL Championship series on three occasions, including in back-to-back years in 1975 and 1976.

“As a coach, Jackie McLeod was ahead of his time,” said Bruce Hamilton, WHL Chairman of the Board and a former player under McLeod. “The Saskatoon Blades of the 1970s were loaded with talent and that was a credit to Jack’s ability as a coach. The best players wanted to play for Shake, and I was fortunate to have learned a great deal from him. “Jack had a remarkable career in the game and he will be sorely missed by all of us in the WHL who were fortunate enough to be associated with him over the years.”

Over his time behind the Blades bench, McLeod compiled a 224-210-60 record. He was also part-owner of the Club from 1976-1980.

“On behalf of the Priestner family, I’d like to extend my condolences to Mcleod’s family and celebrate the amazing life that Jackie led and recognized the impact he had on not only the Blades, but Saskatoon sports as a whole.” said Saskatoon Blades general manager Colin Priestner.

Prior to his coaching career, McLeod spent several seasons with the New York Rangers of the NHL. He appeared in 116 NHL contests with the Rangers from 1949-50 through 1954-55.

Between his playing career and tenure with the Blades, McLeod coached the Canadian National Team, winning bronze at the 1967 World Championship and the 1968 Olympics.

McLeod was inducted into the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame in 1994 as a builder. He was later inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame in 1999.

He was a recipient of the WHL Governors Award in 2005-06.

The Saskatoon hockey trailblazer is acknowledged as one the Builders for the Saskatoon Blades. McLeod’s name hangs from the rafters at SaskTel Centre.