WHL mourns passing of former American, Oil King Matt Swaby

The Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Matt Swaby.

The product of Prince Albert, Sask. was known for his determination, hard work and leadership, serving as the second captain in Oil Kings franchise history during his final season in the WHL.

Swaby played his final season in the Western Hockey League with the Oil Kings during the organization’s inaugural campaign in 2007-08, suiting up in 70 games and collecting 13 points (1G-12A).

Prior to joining the Oil Kings, he played 186 games with the Tri-City Americans during the first three years of his WHL career from 2004-07.

“Matt was a guy that always had a smile on his face and brought a ton of energy to the room,” said long-time Oil Kings Head Equipment Manager Rogan Dean. “He had no bad days and was a natural leader.”

Following his time in the WHL, Swaby took advantage of his WHL Scholarship at the University of Saskatchewan, suiting up for the Huskies for three seasons.

The WHL expresses its deepest condolences to Matt’s wife Carla, his three young sons and the entire Swaby family during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe page has been setup in support of the Swaby family.