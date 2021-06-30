WHL mourns passing of Blazers President and COO Don Moores

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kamloops Blazers President and Chief Operating Officer Don Moores.

Moores, a native of Kamloops, B.C., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday at the age of 65.

A longstanding fixture in Kamloops and throughout the B.C. Interior, Moores joined the Blazers as President and COO in August 2016. His time and contributions to the WHL span across the hockey and business sides of the operations, having served as an assistant coach with the Blazers (1985-90) after spending more than two seasons as a player with the Kamloops Chiefs (1974-76).

Prior to the sale of the Blazers to private ownership, Moores served as the Director for the Kamloops Blazers Sports Society for two years (2006-08).

“Don was a tremendous leader and a fixture with the Kamloops Blazers for many years,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “No matter where you encountered Don, he had a smile on his face and he welcomed you with open arms. Don was a great person in every respect and was highly regarded by everyone in the WHL family. His contributions to the City of Kamloops, the Kamloops Blazers Hockey Club, and the WHL will not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Don’s family and friends, as well as the entire Blazers organization.”

Aside from his time with the Blazers, Moores was a major influencer in the publishing industry in B.C, spending 35 years in the newspaper business, including stints as the publisher for Kamloops This Week, vice president of Cariboo Press, and president of two separate divisions of Black Press – Prairie Operations and Interior Division.