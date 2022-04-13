WHL Live packages now available for 2022 WHL Playoffs

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the launch of All-Access Passes for WHL Live on CHL TV for the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Through WHL Live on CHL TV, fans can enjoy every single scheduled game throughout the 2022 WHL Playoffs with the purchase of a WHL All-Access Pass at the low price of $59.99 plus applicable taxes and fees.

WHL Live – 2022 WHL Playoffs Packages

All-Access: $59.99

Round-by-Round: $19.99 per round

24-Hour Access: $8.99

* all prices in Canadian dollars

+ does not include applicable taxes and fees

The 2022 WHL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, April 21 when the Central Division-champion Edmonton Oil Kings welcome the Lethbridge Hurricanes for Game 1 of their best-of-seven, first-round Eastern Conference series.

In the Western Conference, the 2022 WHL Playoffs will begin Friday, April 22 when the fifth-seed Kelowna Rockets travel to Washington state to take on the fourth-seed Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 1 of a bestof-seven, first-round Western Conference series that is sure to thrill.

The remaining six first-round WHL Playoffs series are yet to be determined, as are the final four spots in the post-season. Three playoff positions remain up for grabs in the WHL’s Western Conference, while three teams battle for the eighth and final playoff position in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

In total, there are 21 games left on the WHL Regular Season schedule, each of which is available to fans on WHL Live. Unsure about purchasing an All-Access Pass for the 2022 WHL Playoffs? There is great hockey to sample before the WHL Regular Season concludes on Sunday, April 17. Visit WHLLive.com for $6.99 Regular Season Day Passes prior to the conclusion of the WHL Regular Season.

WHL Live on CHL TV is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit WHLLive.com for complete details.

WHL Live is the best way to enjoy the speed and skill of WHL hockey from the comfort of your living room. In addition to live gameplay featuring the biggest stars from across the WHL, WHL Live on CHL TV features free-to-access video-on-demand content and a user interface that is both pleasing to the eye and easy to navigate.

Access to WHL Live on CHL TV is as simple as heading over to WHLLive.com on your web browser, selecting your package, and downloading the app on your preferred device.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.